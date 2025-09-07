This could be Mercedes’ best EV yet – and the tech is out of this world

Off the back of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA earlier this year, it has just revealed its first new mid-sized SUV using its latest electric platform. The Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology takes the company’s most popular model and gives it an electric makeover.

This replaces the now defunct EQC in the lineup and provides a huge jump in features and spec, from the charging and range through to the infotainment. It’s a direct competitor to the new BMW iX3 (which also shows off a new platform) and even borrows a feature from a luxury model inside.

The new GLC is bigger than the previous combustion engine version, though only by a matter of millimetres, giving small gains in legroom and headroom. Thanks to the new electric-first design, though, it does gain a ‘frunk’, providing an additional 128 litres of storage under the bonnet, for small bags – adding to the 570 litres in the rear.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Crucially, the 94kWh battery can be charged at up to 360kW speeds, thanks to the 800V architecture, with a total range of up to 713km (443 miles). Using fast DC chargers, this can mean up to 303 km added in just 10 minutes. The system also allows for bi-directional charging, so can be plugged into your home to return energy to your home or to the grid.

Inside the GLC you’ll find the biggest screen in any Mercedes to date. The new Hyperscreen is 39.1 inches in size, providing a spaceship-like dash, with matrix backlight technology and unto 11 styles to choose from for the design. This runs the latest MB.OS, which combines artificial intelligence from Google and Microsoft to learn driver preferences and interact with the driver using natural conversation.

There are over 40 apps now available for the MBUX system, including video streaming from Disney+ and Microsoft’s Meeting for Teams, to provide video conferencing. These can be used when the vehicle is parked or by the passenger while on the move. It’s still possible for the driver to take calls on the move but as audio only (with camera and video disabled).

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The Hyperscreen infotainment can be paired with an optional Burmester 4D surround sound system for the ultimate cinematic experience. Dolby Atmos is also available both via the integrated apps and also when using CarPlay functionality.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Sky Control Panoramic roof option offers a large glass surface that can not only switch from transparent to opaque in nine selectable zones, but it can also generate a starry sky effect. There are 162 LEDs integrated into the glass to create a star effect. Rolls-Royce is known for a more manual starry panoramic roof, where hundreds of lights are stitched into the roof. This is certainly a more tech version, but equally impressive.

For the interior fabrics, there is a full vegan option available for the GLC, with all soft furnishings certified by the Vegan Society. Alternatively you can choose from a selection of Nappa leather and Softtorino leather grain

To provide a smooth ride, the GLC uses Airmatic intelligent air suspension – the same as featured on the Mercedes S-Class models – and has rear axle steering to make the car nimbler around town. A new one-box braking system provides maximum energy recuperation up to 300kW, using either manual braking or one of the resistance options. There’s also a heat pump to improve the thermal management in the winter, for more effective heating and battery conditioning.

Driving assistance functions make use of 10 external cameras, five radar sensors, and 12 ultrasonic sensors to deliver a Level 2 autonomous assistance, with a lane change assistance. There’s also an Assist Plus system planned for release later in the year, which will enable lane change for city driving. In the USA and China, an Assist Pro option is also planned, which would provide point to point driving – or full level 3 autonomous driving.

(Image credit: Mercedes)

C-class teaser

Also teased this evening was the upcoming C-class electric, which will follow the same electric architecture as the GLC. This is set to offer an even more impressive 800km (497 miles) of range.