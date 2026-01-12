Audeze’s elite gaming headset now packs a bigger planar punch

Quick Summary Audeze has updated its five-star Maxwell gaming headset with improved comfort, punchier bass and swappable magnetic side plates. The headset delivers Hi-Res Audio with support for Xbox and PlayStation spatial audio.

Audeze has announced a new version of its elite wireless headset, the Maxwell. The new Maxwell 2 has large 90mm planar drivers like the original, but promises to deliver more immersive spatial sound, precise audio and punchier bass.

We reviewed the original Audeze Maxwell Wireless and gave it the full five stars, saying that it "excels in just about every area".

We tested the PS5 version – there's a separate version for Xbox – and recommended it as one of the best PS5 headsets and best gaming headsets. So how do you improve on a five-star headset?

(Image credit: Audeze)

Audeze Maxwell 2: key features and pricing

The Maxwell 2 has a redesigned head strap with better ventilation and a revised earpad design with more space. That means it can comfortably fit a wider range of gamers.

As before, it's made to last from metal and composites, with reinforcement on the stress points to deliver longer life.

This generation features Audeze's ReSkin system of swappable magnetic side plates, with the promise of "exciting limited-edition collaborations" coming soon. There is one downside to that solid build though, at 560g the Maxwell 2 is a hefty headset – heavier than its 490g predecessor, in fact.

On wired connections, the Maxwell 2 supports up to 24-bit/96kHz audio with ultra-low latency via its USB-C connector, and there's also a wireless USB-C dongle to deliver the same audio without cabling. It also has Bluetooth with Auracast, LE Audio, LDAC and AAC.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The headset is compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch 2, iOS and Android, and the Xbox version has Dolby Atmos support – the PlayStation version has Tempest 3D audio.

With a frequency response of 10Hz to 50kHz, this should be a very punchy headset; the first generation was very clear and distortion-free even at high volume levels, and we found it to be impressive for music as well as gaming.

This model features Audeze's SLAM acoustic management system, which the firm says delivers even greater clarity and punch, and it has AI noise cancellation on the detachable boom mic for clarity in in-game chat, voice and video calls.

Battery life is over 80 hours and you can recharge to 25% from flat in around 20 minutes.

UK pricing is yet to be revealed, but the US price is $329 (about £244 / €281 / AU$490).