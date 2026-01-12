Audeze’s elite gaming headset now packs a bigger planar punch
Audeze's wireless planar headset is Hi-Res and low lag
Quick Summary
Audeze has updated its five-star Maxwell gaming headset with improved comfort, punchier bass and swappable magnetic side plates.
The headset delivers Hi-Res Audio with support for Xbox and PlayStation spatial audio.
Audeze has announced a new version of its elite wireless headset, the Maxwell. The new Maxwell 2 has large 90mm planar drivers like the original, but promises to deliver more immersive spatial sound, precise audio and punchier bass.
We reviewed the original Audeze Maxwell Wireless and gave it the full five stars, saying that it "excels in just about every area".
We tested the PS5 version – there's a separate version for Xbox – and recommended it as one of the best PS5 headsets and best gaming headsets. So how do you improve on a five-star headset?
Audeze Maxwell 2: key features and pricing
The Maxwell 2 has a redesigned head strap with better ventilation and a revised earpad design with more space. That means it can comfortably fit a wider range of gamers.
As before, it's made to last from metal and composites, with reinforcement on the stress points to deliver longer life.
This generation features Audeze's ReSkin system of swappable magnetic side plates, with the promise of "exciting limited-edition collaborations" coming soon. There is one downside to that solid build though, at 560g the Maxwell 2 is a hefty headset – heavier than its 490g predecessor, in fact.
On wired connections, the Maxwell 2 supports up to 24-bit/96kHz audio with ultra-low latency via its USB-C connector, and there's also a wireless USB-C dongle to deliver the same audio without cabling. It also has Bluetooth with Auracast, LE Audio, LDAC and AAC.
The headset is compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch 2, iOS and Android, and the Xbox version has Dolby Atmos support – the PlayStation version has Tempest 3D audio.
With a frequency response of 10Hz to 50kHz, this should be a very punchy headset; the first generation was very clear and distortion-free even at high volume levels, and we found it to be impressive for music as well as gaming.
This model features Audeze's SLAM acoustic management system, which the firm says delivers even greater clarity and punch, and it has AI noise cancellation on the detachable boom mic for clarity in in-game chat, voice and video calls.
Battery life is over 80 hours and you can recharge to 25% from flat in around 20 minutes.
UK pricing is yet to be revealed, but the US price is $329 (about £244 / €281 / AU$490).
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
