Forget sub-3 marathoners – On’s new Cloudboom Max is a race-day shoe for the rest of us

For years, marathon racing shoes have been designed with one type of runner in mind: the elites.

Feather-light builds, aggressive carbon plates, and sky-high price tags dominate the category, while the majority of marathoners, those finishing around four hours, are often left in a grey zone between “performance trainer” and “super shoe.”

On’s new Cloudboom Max aims to change that. The shoe is positioned as a race-day option for the “everyday marathoner,” those clocking 4:00–4:30 finish times who still want cutting-edge tech but in a more forgiving, supportive package.

With a 40mm heel and 32mm toe stack, the Cloudboom Max delivers plush underfoot comfort to keep legs fresher for the back half of a marathon.

(Image credit: On)

It pairs that with Helion HF foam, On’s highest-energy return midsole compound (also featured in the criminally underrated On Cloudboom Echo 3), tuned to provide bounce without the instability some super shoes suffer from.

Instead of a stiff carbon plate, On has opted for a glass-fibre infused Speedboard, designed to work better with heel strikers, a group that makes up a large share of mid-pack marathoners.

At 296g for a men’s US 8.5, it’s heavier than carbon rockets like the Nike Alphafly 3 or Adidas Adios Pro 4, but On argues that stability and cushioning trump grams saved when you’re out on the road for 4+ hours.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Comfort over carbon

Other brands have already dabbled in softening the super-shoe formula for non-elites. Nike’s Invincible 3 offers heavy cushioning but is more training-focused than race-day, while Saucony’s Endorphin Speed 4 uses a nylon plate for a more forgiving ride often favoured by sub-elite marathoners.

Hoka’s Mach X sits in the middle ground with a softer super-foam midsole and plate, making it ideal for steadier long races, and New Balance’s SC Trainer v2 provides a max-stack alternative to the SC Elite, prioritising comfort over outright speed.

The Cloudboom Max enters a competitive but growing category, available from today at On US, On UK and On AU for a recommended price of $230/ £220/ AU$330.

The shoe’s release coincides with On’s Fall/Winter 2025 Pace collection, a bold apparel line designed to complement the Max and reinforce On’s push to serve all levels of the running community.