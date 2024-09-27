Disney magic meets outdoor tech in Columbia's Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection

We’re beyond ecstatic to report that Mickey Mouse and friends are heading outdoors in style this autumn, thanks to an exciting new collaboration between Disney and Columbia Sportswear. Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection is a special-edition range of fleece jackets, waterproof jackets, and accessories that blend Disney’s charm with Columbia’s rugged outdoor technology.

What makes this collection truly special is its inspiration from the iconic artwork of legendary Disney cartoonist Floyd Gottfredson, who drew the Mickey Mouse comic strip from 1930 to 1975.

The collection brings beloved Disney characters – Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Chip ‘n Dale – on a camping trip, showcased on select styles.

The designs don’t just offer nostalgia; they’re packed with thoughtful, functional details. Columbia’s Ibex Rain Shell, for example, features stowable Mickey Mouse ears, Omni-Tech waterproof fabric, and subtle Mickey head silhouettes integrated into its venting system.

Beyond aesthetics, Columbia’s outdoor tech shines through, with waterproof-breathable fabrics and fully sealed seams ensuring protection against the elements. From the Ibex Rain Shell to the Mickey & Friends Half-Snap Fleece, the collection combines style and practicality for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.

The collection also includes accessories like the Mickey & Friends Hip Pack, featuring Goofy and Chip ‘n Dale, and a Mickey Mouse Ball Cap, perfect for capping off any outdoor adventure. These accessories not only add an extra layer of style but offer practical features like adjustable straps and secure pockets for any essentials you might need on your journey.

If you’re a Disney fan or an outdoor adventurer (or both), Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection offers a unique blend of nostalgia and performance. Combining the magic of Disney with Columbia’s expertise, this collection is designed for all-weather adventures, bringing a bit of fun to even the stormiest day.

Designed for the whole family, Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection is available in adult, youth, and toddler sizes. Check out the full collection now at Columbia.