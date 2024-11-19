Forget Black Friday – I'm shopping Columbia’s Vader Collection that brings Sith style to winter wear

Although the best Black Friday deals is all around us, I'm mainly excited about Columbia Sportswear's most ambitious Star Wars collaboration yet – The Vader Collection.

This 16-piece release is a galaxy-spanning celebration of Darth Vader's iconic style, blending the Sith Lord's unmistakable aesthetic with Columbia's cutting-edge performance tech.

From battling Hoth-like conditions to braving your local winter, this collection ensures you’ll be prepared to “impress the Emperor.”

Launching on 5 December, the collection features streetwear-inspired designs that evoke the dark side, with matte and shiny materials, Sith-approved silhouettes, and Aurebesh details hidden throughout.

Headlining the collection is the Vader 3L Interchange Jacket (MSRP $600), a 3-in-1 masterpiece featuring Omni-Heat Infinity thermal reflective tech in Sith red and an exterior inspired by Vader’s armour.

For the ultimate fans, a limited edition autographed by Hayden Christensen is available for $2,000, with all proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish.

Other standouts include the Vader Parka (MSRP $350), built to dominate winter with Omni-Tech waterproofing, and the Vader Boot (MSRP $200), Columbia's first Star Wars-inspired footwear.

For those who want to accessorise their allegiance, the Vader Crossbody Bag (MSRP $60) is a practical yet stylish nod to the dark side, complete with lightsaber zipper pulls.

(Image credit: Columbia)

The collection doesn’t skimp on Easter eggs. Fans will find hidden messages in Aurebesh and design nods to Mustafar, lightsabers, and Vader’s chest plate.

It's proof that this collaboration is aimed at the hardcore fanbase, ensuring you’ll “rule the galaxy” in style.

Columbia's Star Wars collaborations are known to sell out at light speed, so early access is key.

Members of the Columbia Greater Rewards program can shop starting at 8:30 AM PT, with public access beginning at 9:00 AM PT.

The collection will also be available at select Columbia stores and online.

For full details, visit Columbia. May the warmth (and the dark side) be with you.