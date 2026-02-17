YETI just made its boldest move into serious hiking gear yet

YETI is best known for bombproof coolers and over-engineered drinkware, but the brand has been expanding its carry range for years.

Now, it’s making its clearest play yet for the serious outdoor crowd with the launch of the Skala, a new line of technical hiking backpacks designed for everything from fastpacking to multi-day hikes.

Available in several capacities, including 32L, 40L and 50L, the Skala range marks a noticeable shift in YETI’s positioning.

Earlier bags, including the excellent YETI Ranchero, leaned heavily into durability and everyday use.

Taking things to the next level, the new Skala range is built with long-distance comfort and load management front and centre, bringing the brand closer to established mountain specialists.

Built on technical foundations

Each pack uses an aluminium frame designed to stabilise heavier loads while keeping weight in check, paired with a micro-adjustable harness and load-lifter system to fine-tune fit.

The packs use a durable GuardCore nylon shell that balances abrasion resistance with a relatively low overall weight, along with a ventilated back panel that improves airflow during long climbs or warm-weather hikes.

(Image credit: YETI)

Wide-opening access – a trademark of Mystery Ranch, the brand YETI bought a few years back – makes it easier to reach gear quickly, while internal and external pockets help keep essentials organised.

Larger models also feature lightweight sleeping bag storage and hydration compatibility, positioning the Skala as a viable option for backpacking as well as day hiking.

The range launches in several colourways and comes in both women's and men's versions.

The Skala feels like a natural next step for YETI as it continues to broaden its footprint beyond camping coolers.

By leaning into technical design and comfort-focused features, the company is clearly aiming to compete more directly with established hiking pack brands.

The Skala range is available now at YETI US, YETI UK and YETI EU, with prices from $300 / £275 / €300.