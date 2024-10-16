Lace up for magic: Brooks Running announces enchanting collaboration with runDisney

In an exciting new venture, Brooks Running is teaming up with runDisney for a highly anticipated running shoe collaboration set to launch in 2025.

This magical partnership brings together two mega brands, promising to deliver a lineup of limited-edition running shoes inspired by the immense character library of entertainment giant Disney.

runDisney is a series of race events held at Disney theme parks, which include marathons, half-marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, and kids' races, often themed around Disney characters, movies, and attractions.

Following in the footsteps of Brooks’ other popular partnerships – such as their community-focused work with Parkrun – this collaboration continues their legacy of connecting performance gear with iconic, fun experiences.

Not much is known about the collection yet. What we know is that each shoe will feature exclusive designs that celebrate the world of Disney while also incorporating the high-performance technology that has made Brooks a favourite among serious runners.

Expect eye-catching details, playful colours, and a dash of Disney magic to fuel added to Brooks’ top franchises, including the Ghost 16 , Glycerin Max , and more.

The collection promises something for every Disney fan, from those just starting their running journey to seasoned marathoners who dream of crossing the finish line at Disney’s signature events.

Stay tuned for more details on how this collaboration will take shape. If history is any indicator – especially considering Brooks’ successful partnerships with other brands – this collection is bound to be a runaway hit.