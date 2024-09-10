This iconic Brooks running shoe is getting a 20th-anniversary makeover – and it’s for a great cause

Get ready, runners! This October, Brooks and parkrun are dropping a special gift for the running community – a limited edition Ghost 16 shoe to mark parkrun’s 20th anniversary.

Brooks Running has extended its partnership with parkrun just last year, becoming its exclusive global footwear and presenting partner through 2028.

Building on their successful collaboration in the UK and Ireland, the fitness brand now also supports parkruns in the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands.

Founded in 2004 by Paul Sinton-Hewitt with just 13 runners at London’s Bushy Park, parkrun has since grown into a global phenomenon with 2,500 events across 22 countries.

Thankfully, Brooks has done more than just slap a logo on a shoe to commemorate the milestone.

The special edition Ghost 16 has been styled in parkrun’s iconic apricot tones, symbolising the sense of unity and community that every parkrunner feels.

With its new DNA Loft v3 foam, the fan-favourite Brooks Ghost 16 offers a lighter, softer ride and better energy return than its predecessors. The breathable upper provides enhanced ventilation, while the RoadTack outsole ensures excellent traction, even in wet conditions.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In short, it’s one of the best running shoes to celebrate parkrun’s 20th anniversary!

Better still, Brooks is donating 15% of the profits from this special edition shoe directly to the parkrun charity, helping to keep these events free for everyone.

With this partnership, Brooks Running continues its mission to inspire people to “run their path,” echoing parkrun’s values of inclusivity and accessibility.

To help you better understand (and appreciate) the scale of parkrun, here are a few stats: nearly 6 million participants completed 100 million 5Ks in the last two decades, aided by almost a million volunteers. That’s more than 12 million marathons’ worth of distance covered!