Brooks Running becomes parkrun’s exclusive footwear partner through 2028

After a successful three-year collaboration between the two run-focused brands in the UK and Ireland, Brooks Running, purveyor of the best running shoes, and parkrun, the largest weekly free community event, are to extend their global partnership to the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands through 2028. This means Brooks will become parkrun’s exclusive global footwear and presenting partner in these countries, too.

An average of 229,000 people in 20 countries worldwide participate in parkruns each week, which in 2022 led to 1.3 million unique parkrun participants and 8 million people registered globally. As part of the now-extended partnership, in addition to the 40 planned parkrun stops in the UK and Ireland, Brooks will attend parkruns throughout the Netherlands and Germany, with activation plans for the US building on partnership success in Europe.

“Brooks believes in a world where everyone who wants to run feels welcome and has the place to do it,” said Jim Weber, CEO at Brooks Running. “parkrun’s global presence and shared beliefs make this partnership a meaningful step forward in our efforts to engage people everywhere so all can access and experience the power of the run in their own communities.”

(Image credit: Brooks Running)

"parkrun is for everyone. We believe that physical activity should be fun and that time outdoors, in the company of others, should be prioritised and celebrated," said Russ Jefferys, CEO at parkrun. "Brooks' inclusive community approach and Run Happy ethos fit perfectly with our brand values, and our collaboration will help deliver on our mission to create a healthier and happier planet. We have ambitious plans for further international expansion, and our partnership with Brooks will play a key role in our potential for growth."

You can sign up for parkruns for free via parkrun's website (opens in new tab). To learn more about Brooks' parkrun Happy Tour initiative, visit Brooks Running (opens in new tab) today. Also, check out T3's best Brooks running shoes guide, where we reviewed and ranked all Brooks trainers worth wearing. One shoe missing from that guide is the Aurora-BL (here's our full Brooks Aurora-BL review), which is probably too exotic for most runners.