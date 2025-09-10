Nike’s latest gym essential has 28 positions and more versatility than you’d expect

Nike Strength is back with another heavy hitter for your home gym setup.

After impressing me with its Rolling Weight Bench earlier this year, the brand has unveiled the upgraded version, the Nike Adjustable Bench, a versatile upgrade that packs 28 different adjustment options into a sleek, sturdy frame.

The idea is simple but effective: one weight bench that covers everything from flat pressing to incline work to seated shoulder presses, with 28 possible back and seat angle combinations.

The rear pad alone adjusts from 0° through 85°, while the seat moves between 0° and 30°, giving lifters complete control over positioning.

Smooth transitions between lifts

Nike has gone with a dual adjustment system here, combining an arc and pop-pin at the front with a ladder system at the rear.

The result is smooth transitions without wobble, so you can shift from a flat dumbbell press to an incline chest fly without faffing about.

Build quality looks impressive, too. The bench uses 11-gauge, powder-coated steel with a single-column foot for stability.

(Image credit: Nike Strength)

It weighs in at 46kg, but portability isn’t sacrificed, thanks to the TPU wheels and a knurled handle that make it easy to roll around your gym space.

Once you’re finished, it can be stored upright to save space.

Comfort and durability are handled by firm foam padding wrapped in synthetic leather, giving it that premium Nike touch.

And yes, Nike’s signature design details are here too – this is a bench that looks as sharp as it is functional.

With a footprint of 136cm in length and just under 57cm wide, the Nike Adjustable Bench should fit most setups without dominating your floor space.

For lifters who want one piece of kit that can handle almost any pressing movement, this looks like a serious contender.

The Nike Adjustable Weight Bench is available now at Nike Strength UK and Nike Strength US for the recommended retail price of £490/ $650 (~AU$1,005.86).

Shipping in the US starts mid-October.