Apple AirPods Pro 3 may peer deeper into your ears than we thought

Quick Summary Apple is expected to launch its new AirPods Pro 3 next week with new health sensor tech, but one feature may not be available at launch. According to coding leaks, the expected live translation tool appears to still be in the developmental stages.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are expected to get unveiled next week at Apple's iPhone 17 launch event on 9 September.

The rumour mill has churned out many exciting details and expectations are high for the latest iteration of Apple's own earbuds, but it looks like they may need to be tempered a touch, with one potential disappoint.

While the expected health tracking features may still appear in the new AirPods Pro 3, the live translation feature will reportedly be absent.

What's new in the AirPods Pro 3?

Still, Apple should announce that the new AirPods Pro 3 will feature health tracking in the form of an in-ear heart rate sensor and a temperature detector.

This follows the move towards more health tracking in the ear, after the audio hearing test and clinical grade hearing aid capabilities were added in the last update.

However, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and now a 9to5Mac sighting, the code Apple is working with suggests the live translation feature is still very much a work in progress.

All hope is not lost though – the report said that the Apple tipster did confirm this feature "will likely be added in a later software update".

Apple already has live translation working in iOS 26 across iPhone and iPad - even within FaceTime. Yet it seems, the move of that into the latest earbuds isn't quite ready yet.

At this stage it's all anonymous tipsters that have let us know we can expect heart rate sensing and temperature monitoring in the AirPods Pro 3, but not that live translation feature just yet.

Since none of that can be confirmed, there is still hope that the Apple launch event next week could have everything we hoped and more. But, for now at least, I'm taking it with a pinch of salt to avoid disappointment.