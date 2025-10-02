These aptX Lossless buds are custom tuned for your ears only

Quick Summary The Creative Aurvana Ace 3 earbuds feature hybrid ANC, aptX Lossless, LDAC and a dual-driver system featuring very fast, accurate xMEMS drivers. Mimi Sound Personalisation technology also analyses the shape of your ears to create an optimised audio profile.

Creative Technology, the firm behind the famous Sound Blaster sound cards, has launched a pair of true wireless earbuds with impressive spec and affordable price.

Its Aurvana Ace 3 earbuds come with xMEMS drivers, LDAC and aptX Lossless support, and adaptive ANC. They also feature Mimi personalised audio, so can create a custom sound profile by analysing the shape of your ears.

Priced at just £139.99 / $149.99 / €149.99 (about AU$285), they're also cheaper than the AirPods 4 with ANC, and Sony's WF-1000XM5. Impressive.

Creative Aurvana Ace 3 earbuds: key features

The Aurvana Ace 3 buds are based around a similar solid state xMEMS and dynamic dual-driver setup to their predecessors, the Ace 2. Those were among the first to deliver the technology.

The micro-electromechanical systems tech delivers an extremely flat response and fast performance – the result is clear sound backed with hefty bass from the 10mm dynamic drivers.

That clarity is helped here by the Snapdragon Sound system, which supports both aptX Lossless and LDAC. There's the aforementioned Mimi Sound Personalisation system too, which analyses each ear canal to create an optimised audio profile. There's also Bluetooth 5.4 with LE Audio and Auracast.

The only criticism of the Aurvana Ace 3's predecessors were that the ANC system wasn't as accurate as some rivals, but I'm hoping the hybrid ANC system is improved. If so, these are earbuds to consider.

Battery life is a promised 26 hours, presumably with ANC off, and you can expect around 7 hours of play time from the buds alone. Charging is wired or wireless and the buds are rated IPX5 for workout sweat resistance.

The Creative Aurvana Ace 3 earbuds are available now from Creative's own website and the usual retailers.