Your older AirPods are getting AirPods Pro 3's biggest new feature too

Quick Summary The new Airpods Pro 3 won't be the only buds with Live Translation enabled. The feature is also coming to older models.

Last night's Apple event showcased a wide array of new products from the Cupertino-based brand. We saw everything from the new iPhone 17 and the launch of the iPhone Air, through to a new range of smartwatches in the Apple Watch family.

Up first, though, we saw the brands new flagship earbuds. The Airpods Pro 3 offer a gently revised spec sheet, which prioritises a smaller design and a host of workout features.

We see IP57 water and dust resistance – perfect for any device you plan to wear while at the gym – and the inclusion of a heart rate sensor in the earbuds. That allows you to track heart rate and calorie burn for a range of different workout types, all without needing to sport an Apple Watch.

We also saw the debut of the coveted Live Translation feature. That uses Apple Intelligence to translate speech in a different language in real time, and can also translate your responses through showing text or playing audio on your corresponding iPhone.

(Image credit: Apple)

While many of us might have expected that to be a feature solely reserved for the new model, it doesn't appear to be the case. Two other members of the Airpods family are also getting the feature, according to the Apple website.

Both the Airpods Pro 2 and the Airpods 4 with ANC will be able to utilise the Live Translation feature, bringing a seriously impressive addition to the spec sheet of both of those devices. As reported by T3's sister site, Techradar, Apple says "Live Translation with AirPods works on AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation and AirPods Pro 2 and later with the latest firmware when paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone running iOS 26 and later."

That's a serious upgrade for users of those older Airpods. With the feature supporting English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish at launch, and said to include Italian, Japanese, Korean and Chinese by the end of the year, that's a whole lot of the global population which Apple is unlocking communications with.

