Apple AirPods Pro 3 to borrow design change from AirPods 4, says expert

Quick Summary The Apple AirPods Pro 3 could borrow some design changes from the AirPods 4. That includes a smaller case, which should be a welcome update for users.

After recent news came forward suggesting that a successor to the AirPods Pro 2 could arrive in just a few weeks, we've now got some added details about the design. That sees a couple of changes noted, which should be broadly welcomed by the general public.

First up is the case size. That's said to be reduced from the current model, similar to the shrunken design seen on the AirPods 4 when they launched.

That's going to make the whole thing much more compact, and should ensure you can sneak it into an even smaller spot in your bag. However, it's not just the case which is set to shrink – there's also talk of the buds themselves having a smaller design.

It's not just sizing and style which is being shaken up, either. The same report suggests that the physical pairing button will become extinct, replaced with a tap-sensitive patch on the case itself.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Some may see that as a negative – physical buttons enjoy a handsome following in the wonderful world of tech – but it certainly fits in with Apple's ethos. I'd hope that the trade off is some added water resistance, and that would certainly be a welcome addition.

It would also serve to unify the design language employed across the brand's earbuds range. That's something which will also be welcomed in Apple circles – we know that the iPhone 17 family is set to look a little more disjointed than previous iterations, so this should be at least something of a comfort blanket.

It also feels like a tasteful update to make. The AirPods Pro 2 is often seen as one of those rare moments of unabridged perfection – a combination of style, hardware and software so beautifully balanced that you really don't need to do too much to it.

With a launch date expected within a matter of weeks, we'll be keeping a very close eye on the developments.