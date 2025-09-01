Apple could be planning radical change for one iPhone stalwart

Quick Summary There might still be more to learn about the iPhone 17 range. The latest leaks concern the Apple Clear Case which will fit the devices.

With the iPhone 17 launch event just over a week away, the rumour mill is starting to turn furiously. While a range of leaks and rumours over the last twelve months have given us a fairly clear picture of what to expect, there may still be a surprise or two in store.

That's exactly what we've found today, as renowned tech insider, Majin Bu, has shared details about the Apple Clear Case for the new phones. That includes a new design, with a partially transparent back panel, which marries up with the split material design we've seen on renders of the new handsets.

Of course, the overall design also looks quite different, on account of the new handset designs. The Pro models, for example, utilise a camera bar which extends across the width of the back panel, rather than simply as a square on one side.

There's even said to be dual hole cutouts on the bottom panel at either side. Those are used for attaching accessories, like a crossbody strap or a lanyard, which is especially trendy these days.

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

But the really interesting admission is that Apple has been tested a tinted version of these cases. There's no real information on that, though, and the report suggests it's unlikely to be a day-one launch anyway.

Instead, the suggestion has been made that the design could be used for limited seasonal releases in the future. It's certainly an interesting idea, though I'm not personally convinced that there's a substantial enough market for such a product to make it worthwhile.

Still, it's cool to see the brand making such big changes to its product line-up. I've been vocal about my disdain for the cookie cutter approach often taken in the world of tech, and whether you like it or not, change is a good thing.

Apple is changing things up and we should celebrate that innovation – irrespective of how mild the real-world impact of those changes may end up being.