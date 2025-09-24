Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could have the brightest display we've seen yet

Quick Summary Apple could employ a future iPhone with its brightest display ever. But it looks set to still be pipped by an old foe.

Apple's iPhone 17 range has only just emerged, but already rumours are flying about future iterations of the device. That's not all that uncommon – the rumour mill is a furious beast, and we routinely hear about the next-gen of a device right as the new version launches.

This latest rumour goes one step further, though, with information pertaining to Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone model. That would tally up with the iPhone 19 series – though the official naming convention is up in the air – and is expected to be release two years from now.

The report from ETNews (shared by 9to5Mac) suggests that at least one iPhone model in that family could enjoy the brightest display in the models history. It's expected to share display technology with an 'Air' variant of the Apple Vision Pro, which shares a similar release window.

To accomplish that feat, the brand is expected to make use of a new display construction. That's called Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) and is something which Samsung has already developed.

(Image credit: Apple)

It works by combining the RGB colour filtering layers with the light-emitting panel, in a bid to reduce thickness and complexity. Those are usually found separately, which makes things harder to use, but also reduces the amount of light which hits the users eyes.

The report suggests that Samsung also has this technology ready, and will look to usurp Apple by introducing it on the S26 Ultra. That's expected to launch within the next few months, meaning the Korean outfit could conceivably have the technology available for 18 months before Apple.

Regardless, it's an exciting development. All of this should mean thinner handsets and brighter displays, and both of those make for a better user experience overall. I'll be keeping a close eye on these developments over the coming months.

