Beats drops new iPhone 17 cases with MagSafe, Camera Control and a rugged twist
Beats’ latest iPhone 17 accessories bring more than just colour options
Beats surprised us all last year by launching a full set of cases for the iPhone 16 series.
Now, the Apple-owned brand has expanded its accessory lineup with a fresh collection of cases for the new iPhone 17 family.
The new range covers iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, all with MagSafe and Camera Control support built in.
The standard Beats iPhone 17 Case is slim, lightweight and precision-moulded, while the Kickstand Case adds a neat trick: a removable lanyard that doubles as a hands-free landscape stand via a magnetic adaptor.
Both are available in Granite Grey, Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone and Pebble Pink, with a matte finish that resists smudges and fingerprints.
A rugged option for extra protection
For those who need more peace of mind, the new Rugged Case goes heavy on durability.
With a polymer backing, reinforced sidewalls, and a grippy textured finish, it’s built to handle drops, scratches and everyday abuse.
Beats says it has put the case through rigorous thermal, chemical, and impact testing.
The Rugged Case is available in Everest Black, Rocky Blue, Alpine Grey, and Sierra Orange.
Cabled in
We mustn't forget one of the most out-there launches from Beats this year: Beats cables. In addition to preserving the audio heritage of the brand, Apple also appears to have started using Beats as a platform for more unconventional accessories.
Oliver Schusser, Apple’s VP of Music, Sports, and Beats, said the cases reflect “users’ craving for both style and serious utility,” adding that the new generation “delivers a significant leap in everyday innovation and functionality.”
All the cases ship in 100% fibre-based packaging sourced from recycled or responsibly managed wood fibres, keeping the line consistent with Apple’s sustainability push.
Prices start from £45 / $49.95 / AU$79.95 all the way up to £79 / $79.95 / AU$129.95 – a bargain for quality Apple accessories.
For more info, head over to Apple now.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
