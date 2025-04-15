The Pill People return for Beats' most unexpected product launch yet

Beats isn’t just making noise in your ears anymore – now it wants to power your devices too.

The iconic audio brand just launched Beats Cables, a colourful new collection of reinforced charging cables, and to celebrate, it brought back its most chaotic (and adorable) mascots: the Pill People.

Yes, those expressive little Beats Pill speaker creatures are back and rowdier than ever, starring in a new campaign voiced by comedians Ben Marshall, Desi Banks and Megan Stalter.

The new video sees the cable-clutching crew diving headfirst into the tech drawer, all to show off the flexibility, durability and downright vibe of the new cables.

Pill People Have the Power I Beats Cables - YouTube Watch On

This marks a fresh new direction for Beats, which is gradually building out a full accessory ecosystem.

After dropping iPhone cases last year – a move that turned more than a few heads – Beats is now making a play for the cable game with a line-up that’s as stylish as it is functional.

Beats Cables come in USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning, with pricing starting at £18.99 for a single 1.5m or 20cm cable and £34.99 for a twin pack.

The cables are built with "tangle-free" woven materials to resist fraying and come in four electric colours: Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy and Rapid Red.

Naturally, they’re compatible with a range of Apple and Android devices – and yes, they can charge your Beats Solo 4 (and other Beats headphones) too.

If you're the type who demands your tech accessories match your outfit (and you already rock a colour-matched Beats Studio Pro), these new cables might just be the finishing touch.

And just to sweeten the deal, Beats has gone big on sustainability, too – the packaging is made from 100% plant-based materials sourced from recycled fibre and sustainable forests.

Beats Cables are available now at Apple US, Apple UK and Apple AU with in-store availability beginning Thursday, 17 April.

Don’t be surprised if your current cables start feeling very beige in comparison.