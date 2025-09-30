Powerbeats Fit squeezes into the lineup as Beats’ flexible contender
The updated workout earbuds bring a smaller case and redesigned wingtips
Although Beats has kept us all entertained over the past few years with their new releases, there's been one model that anyone familiar with the brand has been keen to see an update on.
The wait is over! Beats has officially introduced the Powerbeats Fit, a redesigned version of its popular, workout-ready Beats Fit Pro earbuds, marking a fresh addition to the Powerbeats family.
The new buds are said to focus on comfort and portability, featuring wingtips that are 20% more flexible for a gentler, more secure fit and a charging case that’s 17% smaller than the Beats Fit Pro.
They also feature an IPX4 sweat and splash resistance rating, making them suitable for withstanding gym sessions (or drizzly runs).
The shape of silence
The Powerbeats Fit sticks with Apple’s H1 chip, rather than the newer H2 found in this year’s Powerbeats Pro 2.
Previously, the brand had utilised the Beats Proprietary Platform for its audio products, including the Beats Solo 4.
Despite the Apple chip at the heart of the Powerbeats Fit, the headphones work flawlessly with Android smartphones, just like the Powerbeats Pro 2.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You get all the ecosystem perks, including seamless iOS switching, Audio Sharing, Hey Siri, Find My, and Android app support, but no H2 silicon-level perks (e.g. smarter ANC and lower power draw).
However, the earbuds deliver the same feature set you’d expect, such as Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking, and up to 30 hours of battery life with the case (7 hours per charge from the buds themselves).
A five-minute top-up nets you an hour of playback.
Another branch on the Powerbeats vine
This launch is the last piece of the Beats puzzle and updates the last key product in the brand's lineup.
The Beats Fit Pro has been immensely popular among gym goers and runners, so the Powerbeats Fit has some big shoes to fill.
Looking at the specs – and the photos – it appears the new workout headphones have a good chance of living up to the hype.
In short, you now get a clearer choice: compact stability with Powerbeats Fit, or maximum security and endurance with Powerbeats Pro 2.
Powerbeats Fit are available to order today from Apple UK for £199.95, with retail availability starting October 2nd.
The headphones come in four colours: Jet Black, Gravel Grey, Spark Orange and Power Pink.
Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.