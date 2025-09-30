Powerbeats Fit squeezes into the lineup as Beats’ flexible contender

Although Beats has kept us all entertained over the past few years with their new releases, there's been one model that anyone familiar with the brand has been keen to see an update on.

The wait is over! Beats has officially introduced the Powerbeats Fit, a redesigned version of its popular, workout-ready Beats Fit Pro earbuds, marking a fresh addition to the Powerbeats family.

The new buds are said to focus on comfort and portability, featuring wingtips that are 20% more flexible for a gentler, more secure fit and a charging case that’s 17% smaller than the Beats Fit Pro.

They also feature an IPX4 sweat and splash resistance rating, making them suitable for withstanding gym sessions (or drizzly runs).

The shape of silence

The Powerbeats Fit sticks with Apple’s H1 chip, rather than the newer H2 found in this year’s Powerbeats Pro 2.

Previously, the brand had utilised the Beats Proprietary Platform for its audio products, including the Beats Solo 4.

Despite the Apple chip at the heart of the Powerbeats Fit, the headphones work flawlessly with Android smartphones, just like the Powerbeats Pro 2.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Beats)

You get all the ecosystem perks, including seamless iOS switching, Audio Sharing, Hey Siri, Find My, and Android app support, but no H2 silicon-level perks (e.g. smarter ANC and lower power draw).

However, the earbuds deliver the same feature set you’d expect, such as Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking, and up to 30 hours of battery life with the case (7 hours per charge from the buds themselves).

A five-minute top-up nets you an hour of playback.

Another branch on the Powerbeats vine

This launch is the last piece of the Beats puzzle and updates the last key product in the brand's lineup.

The Beats Fit Pro has been immensely popular among gym goers and runners, so the Powerbeats Fit has some big shoes to fill.

Looking at the specs – and the photos – it appears the new workout headphones have a good chance of living up to the hype.

(Image credit: Beats)

In short, you now get a clearer choice: compact stability with Powerbeats Fit, or maximum security and endurance with Powerbeats Pro 2.

Powerbeats Fit are available to order today from Apple UK for £199.95, with retail availability starting October 2nd.

The headphones come in four colours: Jet Black, Gravel Grey, Spark Orange and Power Pink.