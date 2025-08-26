Apple iPhone 17 event confirmed and it's Awe Dropping

Quick Summary Apple's next special event is taking place on 9th September. Titled Awe Dropping, this is expected to reveal the next generation of iPhone models, including the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and a new 17 Air.

The date of the iPhone event for 2025 has just been confirmed. The new models will very likely be the main subject of the upcoming Apple event, which is being held on the 9th September.

The annual keynote for the iPhone lineup typically takes place in the second week of September, and this year is right on time. The event will once again be held at Apple Park in Cupertino and broadcast on Apple.com as well as Apple TV and other Apple channels.

Kicking off at 10am Pacific Time on 9th September (1pm ET, 6pm UK) the event is likely to retain a familiar mix of prerecorded segments and cover the new iPhone 17 range. This year, we're expecting a new iPhone Air in addition to the 17, 17 Pro and 17 Max models. It's not clear if this will replace the larger Plus model or be in addition to it.

iPhone 17 mockup (Image credit: Maijin Bu (via X))

There has been lots of rumours as to how the new handset, though this year's phone is not expected to be a big departure from previous models. The exception being the iPhone 17 Air, which will be a thinner and lighter version of the iPhone.

One thing we're not expecting to see is a folding iPhone, much to the disappointment of many Apple fans. According to recent reports, a folding model is likely to be in the 2026 lineup, alongside the iPhone 18.

Awe Dropping

The naming of Apple events normally have some form of double meaning. The 2020 "Hi, Speed" event, for instance was focused on the introduction of 5G, while the 2023 Wonderlust event was the move to USB-C from Lightning connections.

Awe Dropping seems quite a general term rather than tied to a specific feature, but the real meaning may become obvious at the event. The new iOS 26 look is based around liquid glass, so perhaps it simply relates to a drop of liquid.