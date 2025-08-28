Apple could add a surprise extra product to its Awe Dropping iPhone launch event

Quick Summary There could be another new product at Apple's next launch event. Fresh rumours suggest the AirTag 2 will launch on the 9th of September.

It's just a few short weeks before Apple's autumn launch event takes place, and each passing day seems to add something new to the programme. What we initially thought may have focussed almost entirely on the new iPhone 17 family has now become a festival of new products.

That looks set to include things like the new AirPods Pro 3, while other reports suggest the Apple Watch Ultra 2 could see its successor enter the fray. And now, there's another surprise addition – the Apple AirTag 2.

That's right, folks – some four years after the popular tracking device launched, a revised version is set to hit the market. "Okay," I hear you say, "but what's new?"

Well, reports suggest there won't be too much of a physical difference between the two models. That should be a good thing, though – if the casing can stay consistent, it should allow users to continue to make use of their existing accessories.

Inside, there are said to be a few changes, though. Most notably, that looks set to utilise a more modern ultra wide band chip – likely the same one tried and tested in the iPhone 15.

That should bring about better usability, with a greater range and precision finding making it easier than ever to track down your lost items. The AirTag system is already seriously impressive in this regard, so I'm excited to see what can come next.

There's also said to be an additional focus on privacy, with the brand said to be making the speaker more difficult to remove. That will be a welcome boost for all of us – the unfortunate truth is that these devices can and have been used for nefarious purposes, and removing the speaker makes that stealthier and more dangerous.

With just a few weeks to go before the launch event takes place, I'm excited to see what other goodies the brand has in store.