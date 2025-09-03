Apple Wallet is getting a free upgrade to transform your flying experience

Quick Summary Apple's iOS 26 is set to bring a number of new features to Apple Wallet, according to a report. It claims there will be three new features, including Live Activities for digital boarding passes.

We’re only a few days away from Apple’s September event where the company is expected to announce new iPhone models, Apple Watch variants, and potentially new AirPods too.

It’s not just the new hardware that’s exciting though. The September event also gets us closer to the release of the new software that Apple previewed back at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. For iPhone, that software comes in the form of iOS 26 and alongside a new Liquid Glass design, there are a number of new features.

One of those is an update to Apple Wallet. A report from 9to5Mac has said that Wallet will be getting three new features when the new software arrives, including Live Activities.

Some airline apps like United Airlines already offer Live Activities, which is very handy when you’re travelling and you’re looking for helpful updates. Information like your gate number and whether the plane is boarding currently appear within Live Activities on compatible apps. But not all have the feature, so the experience will depend on how tech-savvy your airline is.

What new features are coming to Wallet?

The iOS 26 update will bake Live Activities into digital boarding passes in Wallet though, bringing a more consistent experience no matter what airline you’re flying with.

They will also be shareable so a loved one can track your flight – something that’s currently possible through Messages, if you send a contact your flight number.

The digital boarding passes will also show more information themselves than they currently do, and you’ll be able to see airport maps. The last feature that’s coming to Wallet with the new software is the ability to see luggage equipped with AirTags and report it missing if needed.

It’s not currently known exactly when the software will launch, but usually it’s the Week after the new iPhone models. If Apple follows that tradition, you can expect iOS 26 to arrive the week beginning Monday 15 September and hopefully it will be packing these new Wallet features. We’ll keep you posted when the official date is communicated.