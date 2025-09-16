watchOS 26 has landed and is available for your Apple Watch right now

It’s download day for Apple Watch owners. From today, watchOS 26 is officially rolling out worldwide, landing on everything from the trusty Watch SE 2 up to the brand-new Series 11 and Ultra 3.

Apple previewed the smartwatch update back in June and teased it again during last week’s big September launch event. Now, anyone with a compatible watch and iPhone can get their hands on it with a few simple taps.

(Image credit: Apple)

How to get watchOS 26

Downloading and installing watchOS 26 to your Apple Watch is easy. To get the fresh upgrade, you’ll need to head to the Settings app on your connected iPhone, followed by General, then Software Update, where the update should be waiting.

Opt in to the terms and conditions, and the download should begin. How long this takes depends on your internet connection speed, the server load, and your iPhone's Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection to your Watch. However, Apple says you should expect it to take "anywhere from several minutes to over an hour" to complete the entire process of downloading and installing the update.

watchOS 26: first impressions

The thing you’ll probably notice first after downloading watchOS 26 is Apple’s new design style, Liquid Glass. It overhauls menus, widgets and notifications with a new frosted, layered effect that feels a lot more modern. It’s not a dramatic change, but it does make the Watch interface look less flat and a bit more premium.

Our very own T3 Active Editor, Matt Kollat, said in an earlier watchOS 26 preview, it’s a small change that will probably have a big impact on how the Watch feels day to day. Notifications are easier to read at a glance, and even the humble Photos watch face looks slicker thanks to new font treatments that wrap neatly around your images.

(Image credit: Apple)

Features you’ll actually use

watchOS 26 isn’t lacking practical upgrades, either. There are plenty of new, useful features you can look forward to using once it's installed. Workout Buddy - Apple’s new AI-powered fitness companion - is one of those. This app will give you encouragement during runs or gym sessions, using your personal stats to keep you motivated. It’s not quite a coach, more like a supportive mate nudging you to stay on track, which is preferable if you ask me!

The Workout app has also been redesigned, giving quicker access to tools like Pacer and Custom Workouts, while a new Wrist Flick gesture makes it easier to silence alarms or dismiss notifications when your hands are full.

Other long-requested features have also landed, for example, the Notes app is now built in, so you can dictate lists or jot reminders on the go, and Smart Replies in Messages are smarter and more context-aware than before. There’s also automatic volume adjustment for calls and alerts depending on your surroundings, so no more blaring alarms in quiet coffee shops or libraries.

The watchOS 26 update is available for users of Apple Watch Series 6 or later as well as the SE 2 or later.