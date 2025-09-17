Apple just gave millions of Watch users a health upgrade you won’t want to ignore

Despite being one of the biggest health risks going, hypertension creeps up quietly, putting a strain on your heart and arteries overtime while largely going unnoticed. Most people only find out they have it during a GP visit - or not at all - until it causes trouble.

According to the World Health Organisation, the condition is "a major cause of premature death worldwide". And while it's estimated that over 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 years have the condition, almost half (46%) of those are completely unaware.

That’s why I think Apple switching on Hypertension Notifications in watchOS 26 is a much bigger deal than any of the other new features unveiled in its big launch keynote last week.

Presented as one of the key additions of the all-new Series 11 and Ultra 3 Apple Watches (which launch on 19 September), the groundbreaking feature is also rolling out to existing users of the Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 smartwatches. This comes in the form of the watchOS 26 update, which hit existing devices on 15 September.

What are Hypertension Notifications exactly?

Rolled out with watchOS 26 when it landed on Monday - after being cleared by the FDA in the US - Apple’s new hypertension feature runs in the background on compatible Watch models and looks for consistent signs of chronic high blood pressure over time.

It uses the optical heart sensor and Apple’s new algorithm to analyse how your blood vessels respond to each heartbeat, reviewing data across 30-day periods. If the pattern looks like hypertension, you’ll get a notification nudging you to follow up.

It’s currently live in over 150 regions (pending local approvals), with Apple saying it’s been scientifically validated, that is, trained on data from more than 100,000 people, then validated in a clinical study of over 2,000 participants.

No silver bullet

While it's a worthwhile feature to have, it's worth noting that Apple's new feature doesn’t replace a proper blood pressure monitoring cuff, and it isn’t a diagnosis. Think of it as more of an early warning that suggests “maybe get this checked properly”.

It’s not intended for under-22s, those already diagnosed with hypertension, or those who are pregnant. And availability can vary by country (it’s not in Canada yet, for example).

So why I am excited about it? Because I think little nudges like this can actually make a difference. If your watch quietly spots something you’d never notice yourself and gives you a prod to book a GP appointment, that could genuinely be life-changing.

How to turn it on

To get your hands on the new blood pressure notification feature, update your iPhone to iOS 26 and Apple Watch to watchOS 26. After updating, look for Hypertension Notifications in the Health app (and/or the Watch app’s Heart settings), follow the prompts, and make sure health permissions are enabled. Be sure to keep your watch snug on the wrist and wear it consistently, as the feature needs weeks of data to be useful.

While it might not be the flashiest feature on the Apple Watch, it gets more people checking and (eventually) treating high blood pressure earlier, and that's why I think it’s one of the most important Apple Watch updates in years.

The watchOS 26 update is available to download now for users of Apple Watch Series 6 or later as well as the SE 2 or later.