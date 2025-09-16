WatchOS 26 is out – here are 8 reasons to upgrade

Apple has just released watchOS 26, the latest operating system for its smartwatch lineup.

It’s more than just a coat of paint: the update adds fresh tools for health, fitness, and day-to-day convenience, making your Apple Watch feel brand new.

I tried watchOS 26 beta and particularly liked the Notes app – a long overdue upgrade, but a welcome one for sure!

Of course, there is more to the new operating system than being able to take notes with your voice and sync them seamlessly with your iPhone.

Here’s what you need to know, from compatibility to upgrade perks, and how to get the update on your wrist.

Which Apple Watches can run watchOS 26?

WatchOS 26 is available for the Apple Watch Series 7 and newer, including the Apple Watch SE 2 and SE 3, and of course, the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2/3. Older models, like the Series 6 and original SE, don’t make the cut this year.

11 reasons to upgrade to watchOS 26

Liquid Glass design

A fresh visual overhaul, Liquid Glass adds translucency, reflections, and more fluid animations across the UI, from Smart Stack widgets and the Control Centre to navigation and in-app controls. Apple says it brings more clarity and expressiveness, while keeping things familiar.

(Image credit: Apple)

Sleep Score

You’ll now get a nightly Sleep Score that classifies your sleep based on duration, interruptions and consistency. It’s shown in the Sleep app, via Watch-face complications, or in Smart Stack. Helpful if you want better insight into the quality of your rest.

Workout Buddy

This is an Apple Intelligence-powered coach of sorts. It provides personalised audio motivation during workouts, based on your past fitness data, in the form of reminders when you're close to a milestone, pep talks, and more.

Wrist flick gestures

New gesture controls allow you to dismiss notifications, silence calls and timers, and more, simply by flicking your wrist. Makes for hands-free convenience, especially when your hands are occupied. (Note: some gestures are limited to newer Watch models.)

Smart Stack hints and smarter Messages

Smart Stack becomes more proactive, offering context-aware hints that show you the right widget at the right time. Messages will also see improvements: live translation when using a compatible iPhone + Watch combo, as well as new suggested “smart actions” (e.g. share location when asked, etc.).

(Image credit: Apple)

Hypertension Notifications

If you’re 22 or older (and meet certain other criteria), your watch (Series 9 or later, or Ultra 2+) can monitor and alert you if there are consistent signs of high blood pressure over a 30-day period – providing a useful early warning.

Notes on your wrist

A proper Notes app comes to watchOS 26: you can view, create, or pin notes. Convenient for quick reminders, lists, and more, without needing to pull out your phone.

Automatic volume adjustments

The watch will now adjust the volume of incoming calls, alarms, notifications (etc.) based on ambient noise. If it’s quiet, things are softer; in noisy settings, louder.

How to upgrade to watchOS 26

Updating to watchOS 26 is straightforward: first, make sure your iPhone is running iOS 26 or later, then place your Apple Watch on its charger with at least 50% battery.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone, head to General > Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions.

The download and installation can take a while, so it’s best to start the process when you don’t need your Watch for a workout or important notifications.

Should you upgrade to WatchOS 26?

If you’ve got a compatible Apple Watch, watchOS 26 is a no-brainer upgrade. It breathes new life into older models while giving Ultra owners even more performance and safety tools.

While last year's watchOS was a bit underwhelming, watchOS 26 brings along some genuine updates, making it one of the most exciting (free) Apple Watch upgrades of the last few years.