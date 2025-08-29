Garmin watches snag killer free upgrade – is yours on the list?

Quick Summary A wide array of Garmin smartwatches just got a neat software upgrade. That offers a range of new goodies for free!

In the world of smartwatches which can survive the more extreme of environments, Garmin pretty much rules the roost. The brand is renowned for crafting devices which enjoy superior battery life and features for adventurous pursuits.

Now, a range of those devices are getting a suite of free software upgrades. That brings a wealth of new features to the watches, with something for every kind of user.

Running tolerance is designed to help users understand the impact of their runs on the body, and offers a maximum weekly mileage for runners. There's also a free triathlon coach, which will give users training plans which adapt based on your health and wellness.

Elsewhere, users will receive an evening report, which is designed to give you all of the information you need about your sleep and the following day, before you settle in for the night. And when you do wake up the next morning, the new smart wake alarm is designed to rouse you gently, to leave you feeling refreshed.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

There are a couple of other features which require the HRM 600 heart rate monitor to function. That includes tracking of your running economy – the average of your energy efficiency over a series of runs – and step speed loss, which looks at how much you slow down when your foot hits the ground.

The new features are made available across a range of models from the brand. That includes:

The news comes alongside a range of updates to the Edge 1050 cycling computers. It's the latest in a long line of killer upgrades for Garmin users.

The updates have started to roll out already, and users should update their devices to gain the new features.