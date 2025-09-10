Garmin just dropped a bunch of cycling gadgets that will make your ride smarter and more accurate than ever

When it comes to bike tech, Garmin is up there as the brand that serious cyclists swear by. From mapping and training to navigation and safety alerts, its Edge computers have become nearly as common on handlebars as helmets on heads.

Nevertheless, it's been a while since Garmin launched anything new in the cycling tech space (apart from the flagship Edge 1050 just over a year ago).

But with competition heating up from the likes of Wahoo and Hammerhead, Garmin has upped the ante, launching some fresh cycling computers that tout the features enthusiasts have long been screaming out for. That is, brighter screens, smarter coaching, and pedals that do far more than just spin.

Edge 550 and 850: Compact brains for your bars

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin's all-new Edge 550 and 850 have landed each with a crisp 2.7-inch colour display that’s not only brighter than seen in previous models, but has apparently been designed to stay readable whether you’re slogging up an Alp in lashing rain or casually rolling out for a Sunday club ride.

What makes them stand out, though, is their new smart fuelling alerts. This upgrade means that are clever enough to nudge you to take a sip of water or munch on a carby snack - all based on your effort. There's also weather overlays that tell you if the headwind you’re feeling is about to get worse, as well as new GroupRide comparisons, which lets you see how your speed, power and cadence stack up against your mates in real time.

Battery life for both models stretches up to 36 hours in saver mode (around 12 in heavy use). What separates the Edge 850 from the cheaper 550 is a bunch of added smarts, such as touchscreen controls, on-device route creation, Garmin Pay for coffee stops, and even a digital bike bell.

Prices start at £379.99 / $499 for the Edge 550 and £469.99 / $599 for the beefier Edge 850.

Rally 110 and 210: Pedal power

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin’s latest cycling tech launch also overhauls its pedal-based power meters in the form of the Rally 110 and 210.

What makes these special is that they can swap easily between road and off-road pedal bodies, making them super versatile if you ride different bikes. They also pack a rechargeable battery that should be good for up to 90 hours. Meanwhile, a smart Travel Mode is said to help you save juice while your bike’s on a roof rack.

Accuracy has been improved, too (within 1%) alongside some fresh Pedal IQ calibration prompts that Garmin says will help keep your data honest. As a result, these Rally pedals should give you the same level of insight the pros obsess over.

However, these babies don't come cheap, with prices starting at £549.99 / $749.99 for a pair of the Rally 110 and whopping £929.99 / $1,199.99 for the Rally 210. Gulp.