Netflix making new sci-fi epic with Blade Runner and The Man in the High Castle roots

Quick Summary Netflix is adapting another Philips K. Dick novel for a new series, possibly coming next year. El Futuro es Nuestro (The Future is Now) will be a Spanish language adaptation of the 1956 science fiction novel, The World Jones Made.

Sci-fi fans already have an exciting year coming up, with streaming services making multiple new and returning genre shows for 2026. Now there's another to add to the list – and it will be of particular interest to those who enjoyed The Man in the High Castle and two Blade Runner movies.

Netflix has confirmed that production is underway on a new sci-fi series that, like the aforementioned shows and films, is based on a novel by Philip K. Dick.

Dick's The World Jones Made is being adapted for the streaming platform, and it'll be the first of his novels or stories to be made for TV in Spanish.

Renamed El Futuro es Nuestro (The Future is Now), the eight-episode mini-series is being made using a Latin American cast, and by the production companies behind The Eternaut (K&S Films), plus The Man in the High Castle and the forthcoming Prime Video series, Blade Runner 2099 (Electric Shepherd).

The language won't likely be the only thing different between the show and book – considering it was originally published in 1956, there will undoubtedly be several key changes to make it more up-to-date.

For example, Dick's novel is set at the start of the twenty-first century – so around 25 years ago – and centres on a world changed by a third world war. Some of mankind has been changed by the radioactive fallout from the conflict, but are no longer seen as equals to the rest of humanity.

One of them, Floyd Jones, can see into the future and plans to overthrow the authoritarian regime that has formed in the US. It is his story that form's the novel's backbone.

If you think any of that strikes a cord with world events today, you won't be on your own. Netflix and the production teams clearly do too.

There's no word yet on when El Futuro es Nuestro might arrive on the service. But considering filming seems to have started, we're hoping that it'll be before the end of 2026.