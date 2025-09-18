Apple is all about design flair – even some of its shops are designed to look like small cathedrals. What's it's not, is boring. Well, expect for this one new feature – which I happen to love.

While Apple recently launched its new iPhone 17 Air with much excitement, some of the brand's less shouted-about features stole the show for me.

This year, it's in a relatively straightforward update as part of the latest iOS 26 software. Namely, Call Screening. Yup, I said it sounded dull – but really it's surprisingly exciting. Here's why:

New things on the way from Apple - YouTube Watch On

What's Call Screening about?

Apple may have just launched the new Call Screening feature when it's needed most. I have found, since the advent of AI, junk calls are getting more and more troublesome.

In fact, I've jumped through many technical hoops to try and lessen these – and with some success.

But the idea that Apple could fix all that with one update is very exciting. It's a genuine problem that's causing a very real need for such a feature.

(Image credit: Apple)

Now, instead of everyone being able to get at me – buzzing in my pocket while driving, or at a wedding, as some recent examples – Call Screening makes it tougher.

I can turn the mode on and have the iPhone take the call, where callers have to prove they're human before being passed along to me.

Tech often filters down luxuries that only the rich once had access to. This update, in that way, now lets everyone feel like they've got a secretary. Just like Don Draper in Mad Men, I like to tell myself.

What about holding calls?

The other call-related feature that I'm excited about is the Holding Call assistant. From tech support to insurance updates, companies rarely speak to you without making you wait on hold these days. I hate it. Even the holding music, with its odd muffle, or that inevitable loud bit that just hurts your ears.

So this update, which holds for you and alerts you when a human picks up is, again, a real treat. I never knew I needed or wanted my own personal secretary for calls, but now I have the opportunity, I am so happy to take advantage of all it offers.

(Image credit: Apple)

So, while iOS 26 brings lots of shiny new treats, including that Liquid Glass design overhaul, it's the good old classic phone functionality that may be one of the most exciting parts for me.

That in mind, I'd like to make a formal request to Apple for more 1950s-style upgrades, including a feature that lets me nap while I should be working, drink whiskey in the daytime and, ideally, select and order my Christmas presents for my loved ones too.