Apple AirTag 2 upgrade will bring better range, improved privacy, and a stalker-proof speaker, says insider

Quick Summary
Apple is said to be planning to launch AirTags 2 in mid-2025.
In addition to longer range, the second generation will be more tamper-proof.
Apple's AirTag devices are really useful. I've got them in my bag, in my purse, on some of my musical gear and more. But, there are several ways in which they could be improved, and according to a new report, Apple is preparing to launch a second generation version that solves some of the current model's weaknesses.
The report comes from Bloomberg, which says that Apple is gearing up to launch the AirTag 2 in or around the middle of 2025. The new version apparently looks very similar to the current one, but introduces some important improvements to its functionality and privacy options.
What to expect from Apple AirTag 2
The biggest change is exactly what you'd expect from a second generation tracker. The new AirTag 2 will have a better wireless chip on board to deliver better detection range than the current model. That may also deliver better battery life, but the current model doesn't really suffer from too much battery drain, so it's less of a big deal.
One key change however, is important: Apple's going to make it much more difficult for people to remove the AirTag's internal speaker. By making the AirTag more tamper-proof, it makes it less of a tool for would-be stalkers, and sadly that's not an imaginary problem. Apple is currently being sued in the US by plaintiffs who say it's too easy to use AirTags for stalking people.
Apple has already made changes to the existing AirTag system – earlier this year it made changes to the privacy warnings and alert issues, and has improved the ability for people to locate trackers they didn't place themselves. But, one of the key changes, alerting you to an AirTag's location with sound, can easily be defeated by disconnecting the speaker.
The new AirTag 2 should make that much more difficult to do.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
