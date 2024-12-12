Apple AirPods Pro 3 tipped for an earlier than expected release date

Quick Summary The third generation of the Apple AirPods Pro could arrive in early 2025, if the latest rumour is to be believed. It's also claimed they could come with a new design, while a H3 chip could be inside, too.

Apple released a flurry on new products earlier this year during its Glow Time event in September, but despite new iPhones, new Apple Watch models and new AirPods, there were a couple of devices missing from the line up. The AirPods Pro 3 was one of those, and the other was the Apple Watch SE 3.

We saw the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation and standard AirPods 4 launch during the September event, while the AirPods Pro 2 got upgraded with a couple of new features, but the AirPods Pro 3 were nowhere to be seen.

That could be about to change, though – and sooner than we perhaps expected (previous AirPods Pro models have launched in October and September).

Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter (picked up by WCCF Tech) suggests the AirPods Pro 3 will launch in early 2025. He didn't reveal details on exactly how early, but Apple typically holds an event in the spring so it's possible we could see the third generation of the AirPods Pro arrive in the first quarter.

The only other information offered seems to be that the AirPods Pro 3 could feature an updated design, though there were no details provided on what that might look like. It's fair to say then, that the details surrounding the AirPods Pro 3 are a little thin on the ground at the moment, but in the same breath, a third generation of the company's top-of-the-range wireless headphones makes sense.

The AirPods 4 offer a slight redesign over the AirPods 3, for example, and while the adjustments are minor (you have to look quite hard to see them), they are there and they do make a difference in comfort.

Other rumours have suggested the AirPods Pro 3 could feature a new H3 chip – the current AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 run on the H2 chip – but for now, this could be just be wishful thinking, especially as a new H3 chip will likely bring some new features.

For now then, there's of course no official confirmation from Apple surrounding the AirPods Pro 3, so we will need to wait and see what comes of these rumours. If they do arrive in early 2025, with a redesign and new features, we are absolutely "ear" for that. See what we did there?