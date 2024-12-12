Apple AirPods Pro 3 tipped for an earlier than expected release date

Quick Summary
The third generation of the Apple AirPods Pro could arrive in early 2025, if the latest rumour is to be believed.
It's also claimed they could come with a new design, while a H3 chip could be inside, too.
Apple released a flurry on new products earlier this year during its Glow Time event in September, but despite new iPhones, new Apple Watch models and new AirPods, there were a couple of devices missing from the line up. The AirPods Pro 3 was one of those, and the other was the Apple Watch SE 3.
We saw the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation and standard AirPods 4 launch during the September event, while the AirPods Pro 2 got upgraded with a couple of new features, but the AirPods Pro 3 were nowhere to be seen.
That could be about to change, though – and sooner than we perhaps expected (previous AirPods Pro models have launched in October and September).
Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter (picked up by WCCF Tech) suggests the AirPods Pro 3 will launch in early 2025. He didn't reveal details on exactly how early, but Apple typically holds an event in the spring so it's possible we could see the third generation of the AirPods Pro arrive in the first quarter.
The only other information offered seems to be that the AirPods Pro 3 could feature an updated design, though there were no details provided on what that might look like. It's fair to say then, that the details surrounding the AirPods Pro 3 are a little thin on the ground at the moment, but in the same breath, a third generation of the company's top-of-the-range wireless headphones makes sense.
The AirPods 4 offer a slight redesign over the AirPods 3, for example, and while the adjustments are minor (you have to look quite hard to see them), they are there and they do make a difference in comfort.
Other rumours have suggested the AirPods Pro 3 could feature a new H3 chip – the current AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 run on the H2 chip – but for now, this could be just be wishful thinking, especially as a new H3 chip will likely bring some new features.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
For now then, there's of course no official confirmation from Apple surrounding the AirPods Pro 3, so we will need to wait and see what comes of these rumours. If they do arrive in early 2025, with a redesign and new features, we are absolutely "ear" for that. See what we did there?
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
I'm a watch expert – this is the biggest trend I'm predicting for 2025
Fashions always change, and I'm predicting a small change in the watch world
By Sam Cross Published
-
Oura, watch out: Ultrahuman's smart ring suddenly looks a lot more appealing thanks to new free software update
Ultrahuman’s Holiday 2024 Update Is the Wellness Upgrade You Need This Season
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Apple Music gets a huge free update you can enjoy even if you don't subscribe
Viva la musica!
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple Vision Pro could learn a thing or two from PSVR2 when it comes to gaming
Craving proper gaming on the Apple Vision Pro? That could happen
By Chris Hall Published
-
Your iPhone is about to get its biggest free update yet – iOS 18.2 release imminent
Apple Intelligence could make its bow in the UK in the next couple of days, along with new AI features for the US and much more
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Apple Watch just got a great free update to help you get home safely
Uber has significantly improved its Live Activities feed
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple Intelligence's new features are imminent and actually really useful
Hey Siri, write a news story for T3 about Apple Intelligence... erm
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
I use Apple's best AirPods daily – and the price just dropped in 5-star deal
With nearly $100 off, this AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal is too good to miss
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
The iPad just dropped to its lowest-ever price – this is a 5-star Apple deal
You can get your hands on Apple's entry-level tablet for just over $250
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple should make a Fire TV Stick rival not its own TV, says expert
And we agree...
By Britta O'Boyle Published