Apple AirPods Pro 3 coming soon with better ANC, claims trusted leaker

Quick Summary Apple is working on an update to its earbud range. The AirPods Pro 3 are slated to be here "soon" and could feature a big upgrade to the ANC properties.

There are many different brands and models which deserve a mention in the running for best earbuds. Great swathes of specialist audio manufacturers have produced devices which offer sublime audio and excellent noise cancelling properties.

Sitting right in the pack is Apple. While an unconventional pick, their range of audio devices – like the AirPods Pro 2, for example – have definitely brought a higher-tier of audio to users who might have skipped it otherwise.

Now, that model looks set to join the history books. That's because a recent leak has suggested the imminent arrival of the AirPods Pro 3. With the next Apple event scheduled to take place on the 9th of September, it's certainly reasonable to expect them around that time – though other reports have suggested a 2025 launch date.

It's not just a new lick of paint, either. The new model is said to include active noise cancellation properties which are much better than the current gen.

That is described as "digital ANC" suggesting that the upgrades could be made primarily through software updates. That could be similar to the AI-powered processes seen on recent models like the JBL Tour Pro 3 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

As someone who has been testing those earbuds relentlessly, I'm tickled by the prospect. The ANC on both of those sets is genuinely class-leading and Apple's offering would certainly be improved with similar features.

The AirPods Pro 3 are also said to utilise a new audio chip. While there is little known about it, it's likely packing some overall improvements to processing power, with a bid to include some AI-powered features.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's certainly an exciting prospect. I've been very vocal in my dislike for the current AirPods Pro models – it's a matter of personal preference of course, but they just don't do it for me. With so many fantastic models on the market, I think there are better uses for your hard earned cash.

With that being said, the improvements mentioned here do sound impressive. If they are – as I suspect they will be – similar to those already cropping up, it would be a game-changing upgrade for the Cupertino-based brand.