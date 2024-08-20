New OnePlus Buds Pro 3 promise perfection with improved ANC and spatial audio

Quick Summary OnePlus just unveiled its latest pair of Pro earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offer a range of cool features and upgrades over the previous generation.

I hark on about the best earbuds quite a lot here at T3. You might have seen my escapades on TikTok, or read a review of one of the many pairs I've tested over the last few years.

The truth is, I'm really passionate about them. I'd go as far as saying a good pair is one of the soundest (pun intended) investments you can make, accentuating your audio-listening experience and making it easier to block out extraneous noise.

That's exactly what the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 promise. In fact, they go a step beyond that, promising perfection. So, just a little confident in their abilities, then?

In fairness, though, it does sound like this pair could have the specs to back their claims. Each bud is fitted with a dual-driver setup, packing an 11mm driver for bass response, while a 6mm tweeter offers sweet high-end reproduction.

That tweeter even features a 35 micrometer flat voice coil, for reproduction of even the finest of high-end details. It's good at it, too, offering a 35% boost over the previous generation OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

As if that wasn't enough to justify the audio credentials of the pair, you'll also find a pair of DACs per earbud. That's impressive stuff, and should help to eradicate any quirks and glitches associated with transferring audio from your device to your ears.

The sound quality should also be pretty darn good, too. The brand has teamed up with Danish purveyors of all things good-sounding, Dynaudio. They've helped to tune these buds to perfection, offering sweet response across the frequency range.

It's also worth talking about the design of the Buds Pro 3. The buds themselves offer little to write home about. They're a standard stemmed design, which looks very classy in a minimal way. The case, however, is a little more Marmite. Covered with a vegan leather, the model comes in either 'Midnight Opus' (black) or 'Lunar Radiance' (white).

While the images of the black case looks quite classy, the white is a little more trashy. There's a distinct air of the mid-noughties rap scene about it – placed haphazardly somewhere between N-Dubz and Falling in Reverse. If you know, you know.

Priced at £199 (approx. $258; AU$384) these buds are certainly going to need to live up to their billing. The specs sound good, though, so let's just hope they perform as well!