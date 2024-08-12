New OnePlus wireless earbuds could be here sooner than we thought

Quick Summary A new pair of OnePlus earbuds could arrive as soon as next week. The OnePlus Buds 3 Pro have been heavily rumoured – and even come in a vegan leather finish.

As a self-confessed audiophile, there is nothing I recommend more than a pair of the best earbuds. Whether you're jamming along to your favourite songs as you cut about the city, or just listening to work calls, they can make a significant difference.

I've tested just about every model worth its salt over the last two years, in a bid to help you determine what is worth your hard earned cash. As far as bang for the buck goes, one of my favourite options is the OnePlus Buds 3.

They're a mainstay in my tech bag, offering a comfortable fit and decent sound quality which just works. Now, they look set to be joined by a big brother – and it looks set to arrive sooner than we'd thought.

I'm talking about the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro. These earbuds have been the subject of the ever-turning rumour mill for months now, with multiple leaks leaving very little to the imagination.

Now, another leak has emerged suggesting the device will launch as early as next week. That's quite surprising, as there doesn't appear to be any major event scheduled, suggesting these may sneak out rather than arrive with a fabulous display.

They do, however, sound like they could quickly make a name for themselves. The most recent leak includes an image of the device in a white vegan leather finish. That's quite a thing to look at, and will certainly spilt opinions – some will love the more luxurious feel and added grip, while others will find it reminiscent of the car from a mid-Noughties rap video.

Fortunately, the brand has shared another finish online. It's still not really understated, sporting a green speckled finish, but hey, at least that one looks plastic.

Elsewhere, specs suggest we'll see a dual-driver design with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, to offer a balanced sound profile. They're also said to offer 50dB of active noise cancellation, with a maximum of 43 hours of battery life on offer.

As if that weren't enough, they're also said to be IP55 water and dust resistant, ensuring they can stand up to the rigors of daily life. We'll have to keep our eyes peeled this week for more details.