New JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds have one absolutely must-have feature

Quick Summary Audio pioneer, JBL, has just unveiled its latest premium earbud offering. The JBL Tour Pro 3 offers a host of new features – including one you won't want to miss!

In the world of technology, there is little I love more than a pair of the best earbuds. Whether you're a self-certified audiophile looking to immerse yourself in your favourite track, or simply need a reliable solution for an ever-increasing spate of work calls, they're an invaluable asset.

We're blessed with a really strong market for earbuds right now. Just a few days ago, we saw the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launched. Even this morning, the new Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 arrived.

Now, another player has entered the fray. That's because JBL has just launched its Tour Pro 3. Those follow on – as you might have guessed – from the JBL Tour Pro 2. I've tested those – plus the interim JBL Live Beam 3 – and have been thoroughly impressed all around.

Still, the next generation of the brands flagship range needs to pack a punch – and it really does! Kicking off with one of the coolest features I've ever seen on a pair of earbuds, the Smart Charging Case on the Tour Pro 3 has an audio transmitter built-in.

That means you can connect the case to a device with the included USB-to-audio jack cable, and enjoy low latency, high quality streaming. That includes connection to in-flight entertainment systems, for example, allowing you to enjoy a more comfortable and high-quality audio experience.

Speaking of which, the audio quality here should be absolutely top-notch. A dual-driver design sees an 11mm dynamic driver partner with a balanced armature driver for more precise reproduction of high-frequency audio.

Elsewhere, you'll find an improved Spatial Audio setting – now called JBL Spatial 360 – with the promise of a more natural-feeling performance. There's also a couple of new algorithms for calling, which promise better noise reduction and equalisation for calls made on the device.

Speaking of the noise cancellation, expect good things here. True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 technology ensures a perfectly quiet background, picking up and blocking out noise around 50,000 times per second to ensure an absolute minimum of leakage.

You'll also find a pair of foam eartips included in the box. Those help to ensure as much noise cancellation as possible, and should be a welcome pairing with the other silicone tips. I used foam tips on the Sony WF-1000XM5's and was really impressed by the comfort and noise cancellation on offer.

Priced at £279.99 (approx. $365; AU$541) these certainly aren't cheap earbuds. They're going to have to be every bit as good as the spec sheet suggests in order to justify that spend.