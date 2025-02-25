iPhone Fold coming next year, claims expert

Quick Summary Apple looks set to launch a duet of new devices next year. We've heard about the iPhone Fold – but what could the other handset be?

Apple fans are blessed with a near constant flurry of new devices throughout the calendar year. We've just seen the launch of the iPhone 16e, for example – a new take on the budget phone in the brand's lineup.

Now, a popular Apple insider has given some insight into a new duo of iPhones set to arrive next year. The report comes from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg – a man widely regarded as the top inside source for Apple information.

That includes one device we've already heard a lot about – the iPhone Fold. It's no secret that the brand has been working to join the foldable phone ranks, and Gurman suggests that the handset is anticipated for a 2026 launch.

The second handset is more of a mystery. It's the first real mention of a second new introduction next year, and Gurman was tight-lipped over what that might look like. It's especially surprising as the brand already looks set to launch two new handsets this year – the aforementioned 16e and the iPhone 17 Air – on top of a slew of big design changes for the established handsets.

What is the mystery 2026 iPhone launch?

So just what could the handset be? Well, with no concrete information to speak of, all we have to go on is some well-reasoned speculation.

My first thought was that it could be an iPhone Flip. If Apple wants to make a statement entrance into the world of foldable phones, arriving with both a book-style handset and a flip phone would be a great move.

Beyond that, it's hard to think what else the brand could introduce. We'd discussed if the move from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 16e naming convention suggests a yearly release for that handset, though calling it a 'new handset' seems a bit of a stretch.