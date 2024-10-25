6 upper body exercises that’ll make you a stronger runner, says an Olympic triathlete

Strength training is essential to a runner’s workout regime to prevent injury, improve speed and running economy. But, while many runners tend to place a great emphasis on their lower body, upper body strength tends to become a bit of an afterthought.
Your upper body is key for improving your overall running performance; it encourages better stability and helps you maintain good posture and, we all know, the better your form is, the more efficient your running will be.
Olympian and COROS athlete, Alex Yee, a World Triathlete Champion who also won gold at this year's Paris Games, recommends training your upper body at least once a week, hitting the arms, chest, shoulders and back— which is why he’s shared this workout which targets all your major muscles.
“Upper body sessions, like this one, once a week, allow you to tolerate the load needed for running," he says. "Adding movement mechanics will also help you maintain a good form for when you get fatigued. I do two strength and conditioning sessions a week and a drill session including dynamic movements.”
The workout
For this session you're going to need access to a pair of dumbbells, a weight bench and something sturdy, like a plyo box. We'd recommend ditching the foamy running shoes too and opting for a workout shoe that offers a little more stability. Work your way through all the sets of the first exercise, resting for 90 seconds to two minutes between each round, before moving on to the next movement. Here's the workout:
- Seated dumbbell press – 3 sets of 10 reps
- Push-ups – 3 sets of 10 reps
- Dumbbell pull-over – 4 sets of 10 reps
- Pull-ups – 3 sets of 8 reps
- Box jumps – 4 sets of 8 reps
- Farmer's carry – 3 sets of 30 steps
Now that you've worked your upper body, don't forget lower body strength training is also key for boosting speed. Here's seven exercises former sprint champ, Mica Moore, recommends. You could also add this 10-minute core exercise to the end of one of your weekly sessions too, to improve balance and stability.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro – here's what to expect when they launch globally
China launch reveals specs of future Android superphone
By Chris Hall Published
-
Jeep will only ever make 4,806 Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition models – here’s why
The limited-run model is said to combine the best of both brands
By Matt Kollat Published
-
No gym necessary – this 30-minute dumbbell workout builds muscle fast from home
Save time and develop muscle all over without leaving the house
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A stretchologist says these are the three moves we should be doing everyday for better posture
They'll take you no more than 10 minutes
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Skip the gym – pack on upper body muscle with a resistance band and this 15 minute workout
The arms will also be PUMPED
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
One kettlebell, four exercises and 20 minutes to build strength all over
A kettlebell is all you need for a great full-body workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget pull-ups – a Pilates expert shares a 7-move workout to strengthen your upper body at home
Grab two water bottles or two light dumbbells and give this routine a go
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Strengthen your lower back at home with these five PT-approved bodyweight exercises
Build up strength in this essential spot to move more efficiently and feel better
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Pilates teacher shares a 10-minute bodyweight workout that will improve full-body strength and boost energy
Move your body, feel better
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger's full-body superset workout delivers big gains in little time
The GOAT shares a six-move workout that'll pack on muscle and leave you with an insane pump
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published