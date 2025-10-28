A mobility expert shares three exercises to boost movement longevity

If you want to continue doing heavy compound lifts in the gym, clock up miles at your local run club, and continue moving for years to come without pain, then you need to turn your attention to your hips. “Good hip mobility is the key to lifting, running, and even having intimate fun time with your partner without debilitating pain,” says Coach Milad, co-founder of Tailored Fit PT – we forgot to mention that last (but very important) one. Luckily, he’s shared three simple, bodyweight exercises that can help keep yours free from stiffness and more mobile.

As a ball and socket joint, your hips are one of the most mobile joints in the body, designed to move in various directions. However, with more of us spending our days chained to a desk, our hips become tight. This stiffness can make it harder to squat, limit your running stride, and even cause pain in other areas, like your lower back. Think of your hips as a gateway to better movement – keeping them mobile and strong supports overall flexibility, strength, and pain-free motion now, and in later life.

Coach Milad says to perform these three exercises three times a week to keep your hips in good knack. You only need a little space and your bodyweight to perform them, and we’d say they’re all fairly easy (watch the video above of Coach Milad demonstrating them as he does include regressions). Perform each exercise for 1-3 sets for the reps stated below, and you’re done! Here’s the movements:

World’s greatest stretch with hamstring – 10 reps per side

Couch stretch spine curl – 10 reps per side

90/90 hip swivels – 20 reps

