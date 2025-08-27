OnePlus 15 could take screen tech way beyond Samsung and Apple

Quick Summary The OnePlus 15 could rock a serious display upgrade. That would see it step further than even Samsung or Apple.

The fight to be crowned the best phone in 2025 looks like a really interesting one. Samsung has been an early favourite, with its Galaxy S25 range launching early in the calendar year.

More recently, we saw the Google Pixel 10 unveiled, which looks set to push the boundary of the brand's Android phone offering even further. And before the ball drops to send us into 2026, we're also anticipating a landmark iPhone launch, with the promise of more goodies from across the market.

That includes the successor to the OnePlus 13 – and a new leak suggests that could have one spec point which outdoes both Apple and Samsung. The news comes from notorious tech leaker, Digital Chat Station (via Android Police), who suggest that the next model from the brand will make use of a 165Hz refresh rate on the display.

It's not going to be the first of that ilk – we've already tested the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro which had such technology – but it's still a decent step for a more consumer-focused device. The news will be of particular interest to mobile gamers, where the increased refresh rate is best put to use.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

While most might not think added refresh rate is a must-have feature for their next handset, it will certainly be a welcome addition. Even if you never use the higher rate setting, you'll save power by making use of a lesser refresh rate.

We'd also expect the handset to make use of the newest Qualcomm chip – which is unreleased as of now, but could be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 – while there's talk of a new colour called Moon Rock Black.

It's also expected to be the first OnePlus model in a long time which loses the Hasselblad camera system. That's been a long-standing feature on the flagship handsets, though it looks like the brand could take matters in-house this time around.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors