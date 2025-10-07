OnePlus may have ditched Hasselblad for its new flagship but Oppo has other ideas

Quick Summary Oppo has teased the launch of its next smartphone, the Oppo Find X9. While the phone isn't due to be announced until 16 October, an interesting accessory has been shown off. There's going to be a Hasselblad telephoto lens kit that you can add to the phone to give it super-long zoom.

OnePlus and Oppo have walked hand-in-hand for some time, producing much the same phone each year, but pitched to slightly different use groups. While OnePlus enjoyed great international success as a start-up brand, Oppo more recently took a stronger leading role in the partnership.

Most recently, we had confirmation that the OnePlus and Hasselblad partnership was coming to an end. That was confirmed by CEO Pete Lau in early September, before the announcement of the new OnePlus 15, a Hasselblad-free device, which we're expecting to launch globally in 2026.

But it seems that for Oppo, the opportunities offered by Hasselblad are still to be explored, with a dramatic reveal on Weibo that shows an exciting development. Oppo's phone is the Find X9, its latest flagship device and it's clear that the Hasselblad partnership is firmly in place.

While the official reveal of the Oppo Find X9 is scheduled for 16 October, a flurry of posts on Weibo have revealed how far the Hasselblad partnership will go, with an accessory telephoto lens briefly shown off – called the Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Pulling the hardware from the packaging, we see that it carries a 3.28x marking, suggesting that this will convert the phone's 70mm telephoto lens into a 230mm lens, according to details coming from Digital Camera World.

We've previously seen Vivo partner with Zeiss for a similar arrangement on the Vivo X200 Ultra, with both accessories paring a pretty long lens with a smartphone. Of course, the problem with such systems is how much you're paying for that lens compared, for example, to a camera with a larger imaging platform.

What else do we know about the Oppo Find X9?

The Oppo Find X9 is slowing getting revealed, with official confirmation that it's going to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500. There's expected to be regular and Pro models.

Elsewhere, it's expected that there will be a 6.78-inch display on the Pro, along with a massive 7,500mAh battery in a phone that's 7.99mm thick. I'm assuming that it's a silicon-carbon battery to reach that capacity, but it will be interesting to see if there's a difference between the Chinese version and any global variant.

The camera system is expected to have 50-megapixel main and ultrawide cameras, with a 200-megapixel 3x optical telephoto.

Full details are expected on 16 October.