Oppo's new phone has a battery that'll blow away Apple, Samsung, et al

Quick Summary The Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro have been officially revealed, with massive 7025mAh and 7500mAh battery capacities, respectively. That blows away Apple, Samsung and others in their flagship offerings. The Oppo duo – with a 6.59-inch OLED for the Find X9 and 6.78-inch for the X9 Pro – come stacked with other top-tier spec, too, from MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipsets, to high-resolution triple cameras.

Oppo has just revealed its latest flagship phones in the Find X9 series, comprising the X9 and X9 Pro.

The smaller Find X9 features a 6.59-inch OLED display, while the X9 Pro ups the scale to 6.78-inches – but brings additional spec weight besides.

Of all the standout features, however, it's the battery capacity that jumps off the spec sheet in particular. The Find X9 Pro features a 7500mAh capacity silicon-carbon battery – which, to put in perspective, is 50% greater than what you'll find in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Owed to its smaller scale, the base Find X9 can't quite squeeze that much in, but its 7025mAh capacity is still mighty impressive – and almost twice the capacity of an Apple iPhone 17.

(Image credit: Oppo)

There's plenty more to grab your attention, though, with both handsets using MediaTek's latest flagship chip, the Dimensity 9500. It's a 3nm process chip, set to take on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in the fight for market dominance.

Both devices also feature a triple camera array to the rear, which is arranged in a rounded-edge square that's positioned off-centre, bringing the design language up to date – a big improvement over the centralised giant circular emblem of the Find X8 series.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro camera spec Cameras Oppo Find X9 Oppo Find X9 Pro Main 23mm: 50MP, f/1.6, 1/1.4in, autofocus (PDAF), stabilisation (OIS)

23mm: 50MP, f/1.5, 1/1.28in, PDAF, OIS

Wide 15mm: 50MP, f/2.0, 1/2.76in, PDAF 15mm: 50MP, f/2.0, 1/2.76in, PDAF Tele 70mm (3x): 50MP, f/2.6, 1/1.95in, PDAF, OIS

70mm (3x): 200MP, f/2.1, 1/1.56in, PDAF, OIS

Since OnePlus ditched its Hasselblad partnership, Oppo continues with its collaboration. There's even a Hasselblad Teleconverter for the X9 Pro, which can achieve a 920mm equivalent zoom for out-of-this-world results.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both devices are slender – 7.99mm for the X9 and 8.25mm for the X9 Pro – and there's ruggedness as part of the package, thanks to an IP69-rated finish to ensure dust- and water-resistance.

Titanium Grey, Space Black and Velvet Red are the trio of options for the Find X9, while the X9 Pro comes in either Titanium Charcoal or Silk White options.

It's an impressive showing from the brand, which will sell these new phones in a wider range of territories, including the UK – but not the USA. Final word on pricing is imminent, with the expectation expected to be around the £/€999-1099 range.