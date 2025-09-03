Quick Summary Acer's latest 18-inch gaming laptop, the Predator Helios 18P AI, features lofty specs, including up to 192GB of memory, Nvidia's top RTX 5090 GPU, and Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 processor.

If you're looking for one of the best gaming laptops then there's no shortage of options. But Acer has just dropped a brand new bomb for 2025 in the updated Predator Helios 18P AI.

It was revealed at the company's Next At Acer press conference, taking place at the IFA show in Berlin, Germany, and is an all-out beast. It features an 18-inch Mini-LED display for starters, ensuring you get the best quality visuals at a massive scale.

But it's what's inside that separates one gaming laptop from the next. And here the Predator isn't mucking about – with options of up to 192GB memory. That's the ECC type of RAM (error-correcting code).

There's plenty more, too, with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (185HX) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU – delivering a top-tier graphics setup. Need oodles of storage? You can spec up to 6TB of SSD (PCIe Gen 5), while Wi-Fi 7 will ensure the speediest connectivity without wires.

(Image credit: Acer)

It's not all just for gamers, though, with "support workstation-level AI computing" part of that ECC memory setup. But it'll tear through some high frame-rates nonetheless, if that's your main aim.

Don't stray too far from a plug, though, as all this power – and the display is a 3840 x 2400 (WQUXGA at 16:10 aspect ratio) – will certainly cook up demand. There is a host of cooling on board, though, with the brand's 6th Gen AeroBlade fans and vector heat pipes to help avoid temperatures affecting your play or work.

All that power comes at quite the cost, as you'd expect, with the Acer Predator Helios 18P AI set to go on sale from $3,999 / €4,499. Other regional pricing, including for the UK, is to be announced. But if you're seeking one monster gaming laptop then this surely has to go on your save-up-for-it shopping list.