I review gaming laptops for a living, and this is the best early Black Friday deal around

I've tested a lot of gaming laptops this year, and it says a lot that the latest tenth-generation Lenovo Legion 5 has stood out even in that field of competitors. I happily slapped a five-star verdict on it at review, largely because the value it offers is so darned impressive.

So, imagine my surprise to see an early Black Friday deal that makes it even more attractive – knocking a massive $300 off its price to get you an RTX 50-series laptop at a nearly unbelievable price. You need to get your eyes on this:

Save $300 Lenovo Legion 5 (RTX 5060): was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Target This superb budget gaming laptop was a great deal at full price, but with $300 knocked off it's become pretty much unmissable. This is a superb bit of value, and will have you gaming very happily for way less than some more expensive competitors would demand.

The Legion 5 doesn't try to reinvent the wheel, or anything. It just does the basics incredibly well, with specs that feel pretty much completely fair for the price at its full RRP. That's surprisingly rare in the gaming laptop market, though, which makes it stand out all the more.

It's a 15-inch laptop, but what's super impressive is that, along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX it houses to power its graphics output, it also has an OLED display (at a native resolution of 2560 x 1600). That's amazing at this price, and it's all rounded out by an AMD Ryzen 7 260 CPU.

This comes together to mean that you can get impressively vivid colours from your gaming, and with the right settings, you can play even the most modern games at high frame rates and fidelities. I had a great time playing Battlefield 6 on the machine, for example.

This isn't even technically labelled as a Black Friday deal at Target, but I'd expect that to change very soon – and the laptop might not stay in stock at this price. So, if I were you, I'd be adding it to my basket ASAP.