Your Apple Magic Trackpad and Keyboard just got a surprise firmware update
Here's what it means and how to check what your accessory is on
Quick Summary
Apple has released a firmware update for a number of its accessories.
It's not clear what changes the update brings, but here's how to find out what version your accessory is on.
It’s pretty normal for devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops to get software updates regularly. Whether that’s a minor update for a bug fix, or a major update that brings a host of new features, like iOS 26 did for iPhone and Android 16 did for Android phones.
What’s less common is software updates for accessories. And yet, that’s exactly what has just gone down if you're a user of Apple’s Magic Keyboard or Magic Trackpad. In fact, even one of Apple’s power adapters has had a firmware update. Who knew that was even a thing?
What does the firmware update mean for your accessories?
As reported by 9to5Mac – after the firmware update was spotted by Aaron Perris, who posted it to X (formerly Twitter) – Apple has issued software updates to its USB-C Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2 and the 140W USB-C Power Adapter Firmware.
According to Perris, the 140W USB-C Power Adapter Firmware is now version 1.4.84, while the USB-C Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad are version 3.1.9. The Magic Trackpad 2, meanwhile, is version 3.1.8.
BREAKING: Apple has just released MAJOR software updates for it's devices: 1. 140W USB-C Power Adapter Firmware - 1.4.84 (Up from 1.4.73) 2. Magic Keyboard (USB-C) Firmware - 3.1.9 (Up from 3.1.4) 3. Magic Trackpad (USB-C) Firmware - 3.1.9 (Up from 3.1.3) 4. Magic Trackpad 2… pic.twitter.com/pYZgPBXccdNovember 18, 2025
We are assuming the firmware updates will improve compatibility with specific devices but at the moment, it is not currently known what has changed. Firmware updates for devices such as these are also done automatically in the background so it’s not something you can force, like traditional software updates.
If you’re wondering what firmware your Apple Magic Trackpad or Magic Keyboard is running at the moment and whether you are already on the new version, then click Bluetooth in the sidebar of the System Information window and find the name of your connected Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad on the right. You will see the firmware version below the name.
We will update you if we find out what goodness (if any) this firmware update brings to Apple’s accessories.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.