Govee's new TV Backlight 3 launches with industry-first dual camera lens

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has launched its new TV Backlight 3 immersive TV lighting system, using an upgraded dual-camera setup with 4-million-pixel resolving power to deliver more accurate screen syncing and ambient lighting effects. It's available now in the both the UK and US, priced at £149.99/$109.99 for 55-65 inch TVs and £169.99/$139.99 for 75-85 inch models.

Govee has officially unveiled its new TV Backlight 3 with a range of impressive upgrades, including what the company claims is the highest resolving power ever seen in a TV backlight product.

It introduces an industry-first hybrid dual camera lens system, combining both glass and plastic lens elements to improve image clarity, edge detection and colour accuracy when syncing the backlights to whatever’s happening on-screen. This allows the TV Backlight 3 to achieve 4-million-pixel resolving power, which is a huge leap over the previous generation and supposedly around 30% clearer than traditional 2MP TV backlight cameras.

The Govee TV Backlight 3 is available from today via Amazon and Govee’s official website. Pricing starts at £149.99/$109.99 for the 55-65 inch TV version, whilst the larger 75-85 inch model costs £169.99/$139.99.

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The launch follows the release of both the TV Backlight 3 Lite and TV Backlight 3 Pro, which are already available in both the UK and US. Interestingly, whilst the Pro model sits higher in the lineup overall, it’s the new TV Backlight 3 that introduces the brand’s new high-res dual camera system.

There’s also an expanded red-spectrum IR filter built in, helping the system better recognise warmer tones and subtle colour transitions. This should mean things like sunsets, fire-lit scenes and darker cinematic moments feel smoother and more immersive in real time.

One of the other biggest upgrades is the new AI-powered multi-zone colour mapping system. Instead of simply projecting one large wash of colour behind your TV, the system divides the screen into up to 24 separate lighting zones, each reacting independently to different parts of the content being displayed.

(Image credit: Govee)

The light strip itself has also had a noticeable upgrade, with the TV Backlight 3 now using high-density RGBWIC LEDs with a dedicated white light channel. Govee has also increased the LED density to 60 LEDs per metre, resulting in around 20% more brightness than the previous generation.

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Combined with professional-grade colour algorithms – including Gamma calibration and white-light blending – the system is designed to maintain more accurate colours across different brightness levels whilst also improving lower saturation tones for a more natural overall effect.

Govee has also clearly focused on the system's design, as the camera module itself is now extremely compact and sits more discreetly on top of a TV. Installation involves a new high-bond adhesive system, meaning users can simply peel, stick and get everything up and running within minutes.