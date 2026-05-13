Philips Smart Lighting has launched a surprising number of new smart lights all at once – here's the full list

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Smart Lighting has launched a large wave of new smart lighting products, including a new HDMI Sync Box 2.1, Gradient Floor Lamps and Light Bars, expanded RGBIC and Neon LED strips, a compact Squire Lite table lamp and an upgraded Smart Dial Switch. Most of the new products will begin rolling out from June 2026 across the UK, Europe and North America, with pricing starting from £23.99.

Philips Smart Lighting has quietly unveiled a surprisingly large wave of new smart lighting products, including a brand new smart lamp. After Philips Hue’s huge IFA launch last September, it felt like Signify might slow things down for a while, but clearly that wasn’t the case.

If you’re wondering why this isn’t a direct Philips Hue launch, it’s because these products sit under Philips Smart Lighting instead. The range is built on the existing WiZ platform and app, focusing more on simplicity, affordability and easier setup through Wi-Fi connectivity rather than Hue’s bridge-based ecosystem.

I’ve broken down all the major launches, pricing and release details below.

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1. HDMI Sync Box 2.1

(Image credit: Signify)

The new Philips Smart Lighting HDMI Sync Box 2.1 is designed to extend films, TV shows and gaming beyond the TV screen and into the room itself. It syncs your lights in real time with connected HDMI devices, creating a far more immersive experience for any entertainment setup.

The Sync Box 2.1 launches from June 2026, although timing will vary slightly depending on region. It should also be noted that Philips is only selling it as part of a full kit alongside a matching TV backlight strip, rather than as a standalone box.

Two bundle sizes will be available, including one for 55-65-inch TVs priced at £129.99, and another for 75-85-inch TVs priced at £149.99.

2. LED strip range

(Image credit: Signify)

Philips Smart Lighting has also expanded its decorative lighting range with new Gradient Floor Lamps and Light Bars, both designed to spread dynamic multi-colour lighting across walls and furniture.

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Alongside these are new RGB, RGBIC and Neon LED strips, available in lengths ranging from three metres to 20 metres, depending on region. UK pricing starts at £23.99 and rises to £79.90 depending on the configuration.

The wider LED strip lineup begins rolling out from June 2026 across the UK, Europe and North America.

3. Squire Lite table lamp

(Image credit: Signify)

Another interesting addition is the new Squire Lite Table Lamp. It’s designed to create soft wall-washing lighting effects in smaller spaces whilst remaining affordable.

It launches in black and white for £34.99, with availability starting in June 2026 across the UK and Europe.

4. Smart Dial Switch

(Image credit: Signify)

Philips Smart Lighting has also introduced its Smart Dial Switch, allowing users to quickly adjust brightness, colours and scenes using simple taps and rotating controls rather than relying entirely on the app.

The Smart Dial Switch launches from June 2026, priced at £24.99.

5. Gradient Bars and Floor lights

(Image credit: Signify)

Finally, the new Gradient Bars and Floor Lights also contribute to the Philips Smart Lighting ambient lighting range. Designed to extend colour beyond the screen and across walls or furniture, the range will launch from June 2026 with prices ranging between £59.99 and £84.99 depending on the model.