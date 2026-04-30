Google TV mega-update coming with a tonne of new content and features – boost your TV or streaming device for free

Quick Summary Google will roll out a new feature update for Google TV this summer, starting in the US first. It'll add several AI-powered photo and video creation tools, as well as the ability to search through your photo library by voice. And there will be a new section on the homepage for vertical videos, starting with YouTube Shorts.

Google will soon start to roll out a whole bunch of new features to its Google TV platform, which will improve many smart TVs and streaming devices.

That will include the Google TV Streamer, of course, but also TVs from the likes of Philips (older models), TCL, Sony and Hisense. There are other devices that run on Google TV too, including the Thompson Go Cast 152 in the UK and the Onn 4K available through Walmart in the US.

The new Google TV update will include new content on the homepage in the form of vertical videos. Starting with YouTube Shorts, US Google TV users will be able to browse and play videos straight from the menu screen.

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A new rail will give you a personalised feed of vertical clips, which could also incorporate additional services over time – such as Instagram and TikTok. Both Disney+ and Netflix will also be introducing vertical videos to their respective platforms soon.

(Image credit: Google)

In addition, the new update will add a wide selection of AI tools for photo editing and creation, as well as the ability to make your own video clips using Veo – Google's AI-powered video maker.

Nano Banana will drive photo creation, with Personal Intelligent tech also tapping into your Google Photos library to help you make custom images featuring family members and pets.

The same is true with Veo, you'll be able to make video clips starring your own family, for example. All you have to do is describe the action and who you want in it, then Veo will hunt through your Photos library to find the person's likeness.

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(Image credit: Google)

What else is coming to Google TV soon?

Other new features that are coming soon include the ability to search for specific photos in your library using your voice. And once found, you can then use Google Photos Remix to turn them into different art styles.

All of these new creations and the original photos will be available to view in a new dynamic slideshow, or you can easily set them to be your screensaver.

The update will roll out to US Google TV devices first – sometime this summer – with other regions to follow after. It also depends on your manufacturer on how many of the new features will be adopted and when.