It looks cute but this projector's "ears" are far from dumb(o)

Quick Summary The Anker Soundcore Nebula P1i is a 1080p projector that takes audio into consideration with its design for a true all-in-one package. A sub-£300 price makes this an impressive offering for a portable projector with Google TV, dual 10W adjustable speakers, auto setup and more.

A projector can look good with what it offers on screen, but also - as the Anker Soundcore Nebula P1i shows - it can look good in and of itself too.

This new portable projector features two very distinctive and, let's be honest, very cute "ears". These, as you may have guessed are actually speakers. So why place them like that? This allows you to not only fold away the speakers for potability, but also to angle them for ideal sound output.

This is going under the Soundcore name, which is an audio sub-brand of Anker so that focus on audio is no surprise. As such this is all about that sound, with the dual flippable 10W drivers-toting speakers that offer Dolby Audio.

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The idea here is that the projector can face the wall as needed but the audio can still be pointed at you, wherever you're sitting.

(Image credit: Anker)

This features a soft handle top that allows for easy transport and at just 2.27kg it's lightweight too. The projector itself offers a TÜV-certified 380 ANSI lumens of brightness to back up the 1080p resolution output. All that makes it fine for dark-room use but little beyond that – which is expected at this price range.

Usefully, thanks to IEA 3.0 onboard, you just plonk this down and it'll automatically take care of autofocus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance and screen fit.

Everything is run using Google TV so the software offers easy access to all the apps you could want including the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and so on.

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There's a wired power setup here so you will need to factor mains power access into where you place this. That could mean an extension cord or a powerbank is part of the purchase price – something to keep in mind.

The Anker Soundcore Nebula P1i is available now to buy via Amazon where it is priced around the £300 mark at time of publishing.