Nvidia's RTX Spark launch changes everything you thought you knew about laptops

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang does love a long keynote speech, and like any other head honcho in tech, he also loves to keep the tidbits that might actually matter to normal customers until the very last minute.

That’s what happened during Nvidia’s presentation at this year’s Computex here in Taipei – after pretty much 90 minutes of detailed waffle about data centres (sorry, AI factories) and big-stack server racks, Huang got to the extremely heavily-leaked important bit. Nvidia’s getting into the Windows PC business in a new, and very important way.

Huang got to do what Intel and AMD have been doing for years – hold up a tiny system on a chip onstage and greet it as the dawn of a new computing age.

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That’s almost certainly hyperbole, but it’s nonetheless a really big business move for Nvidia, which has spent a couple of decades being heavily associated with graphics cards specifically.

The RTX Spark, its first SoC, means that for the first time, we’ll be able to pick up and test Windows laptops and desktops later this year that run entirely on Nvidia architecture. It’s built into a combined chip called the Arm-based RTX Spark, and basically pairs the N1X CPU (the all-new bit) with a Blackwell GPU, with 128GB of unified memory on board.

That’s quite a powerful pairing of hardware, and from Nvidia’s point of view, the motivation seems to be in removing potential bottlenecks where users’ CPUs are concerned. Of course, raising its market value by another few billion might be a side objective.

Crucially, as underlined by Huang having a chip to hold in his hand onstage, the RTX Spark and N1X are going to be in actual laptops this year. Huang had prototypes from the likes of Dell, Asus, MSI and a bunch more, so this shouldn’t be pie-in-the-sky stuff.

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While we don’t really have full or detailed specs around power to refer to right now, the performance that Nvidia’s estimating on the graphical side looks remarkable. It says that the RTX Spark is roughly equivalent to a 5070 laptop GPU, which means you’ll get very solid performance from it in recent releases, and it confirms that in a few years, I’d expect almost any laptop to have gaming chops we’d have dreamed about years ago.

What does this mean for normal people? In short, the laptop market is about to get extremely competitive. Qualcomm has already injected real urgency by pushing so hard on its Snapdragon chips for laptops, but Nvidia wading in will make things even messier.

For now, the first generation or two of RTX Spark laptops is going to be premium – think laptops around £2,000 or $2,000 or more. Give it a few years, though, and you'd imagine it'll have more entry-level options to bring to the table, too.