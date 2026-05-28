Qualcomm's new chip aims to kill the MacBook Neo already – here's why it could matter to you

Qualcomm has broken some of its own Computex news a little early this year, revealing the new Snapdragon C processor – one that takes it into new territory by explicitly targeting entry-level, more budget-friendly laptops and devices.

Unlike the Snapdragon X lineup, this chip should end up in laptops that cost far less (certainly less than £500, although we don't have pricing from any brands at the time of writing). It's a super interesting step for Qualcomm to take, but in some ways an obvious one, when even premium brands like Apple have made it clear recently that it wants to make more affordable devices.

The MacBook Neo, after all, is one of the most sensational laptop launches in ages, bringing Apple's design excellence to a far more approachable price for the first time in ages. Now, Qualcomm will hope that it can become an even more ferocious rival in silicon terms.

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We know that Acer has a laptop with the Snapdragon C ready to go – the Aspire Go 15, and it's one of a few brands that Qualcomm has confirmed it's working with. That said, it's also keeping its cards close to its chest on both pricing and a release window, so we're still guesstimating on that front.

Given that Qualcomm was already in the process of building out more levels to the Snapdragon X portfolio, though, with some X2 Plus laptops coming in well under £1000 in theory, so it makes sense that Qualcomm says the chip will target "$300 and up" in pricing terms.

In a briefing call earlier this week, Qualcomm spokespeople were guarded but did confirm that the chipset could theoretically work with future Googlebooks, meaning that it could dovetail with Google's big new strategy direction in laptop, so it's really quite a big time in budget laptops.

I'll be in Taipei for Computex next week and expect to learn a lot more about Snapdragon C and its capabilities – including more technical details about its performance ceiling. We know that it has an NPU for AI work, but how powerful that ends up being is hard to gauge.

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All of this is great news for you, if you're in the market for a new laptop and don't want to spend much. The lower end of the laptop world is getting far more potent and interesting, which should drive more competition and innovation to come.